Aquaponics and Hydroponic Systems & Equipment Market Key Players, Statistics, Revenue & Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Increasing demand for food globally and ability of the equipment to provide higher yield than conventional farming are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global aquaponics and hydroponic systems and equipment market size reached USD 6.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing population over the years has resulted in high demand for food, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive market revenue growth. Conventional agricultural practices depend heavily on external factors such as rain and temperature, which have been significantly affected by climate change. Food insecurity and rising global hunger index have impelled governments and companies to explore sustainable methods of alternative farming. Aquaponics and hydroponic systems of farming are cost-effective and have significantly higher yields than conventional farming, and this is a major factor driving growth of the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market revenue. However, regular monitoring of the system in order to maintain nutrient content and pH value of water is required, along with technical expertise in order to increase productivity. In addition, lack of awareness and knowledge about alternative farming practices in underdeveloped countries is another major cause hindering growth of the aquaponics and hydroponic systems and equipment market.

BetterGrow Hydro Inc., American Hydroponics (AmHydro), GreenTech Agro LLC, Hydrofarm LLC., UrbanFarmers Ltd, Perth Aquaponics, Endless Food Systems, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Nelson and Pade Inc., and Pegasus Agriculture Group

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LED Grow Lights

Aeration System

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Irrigation Systems

Water Pumps

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wick System

Nutrient Film Technique

Deep-water Culture System

Ebb and Flow System

Media-filled Grow bed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fish

Vegetables

Herbs

Fruits

