Cayetano: Manifestation on the DSWD budget

PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release

November 14, 2022 Manifestation on the DSWD budget

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano Thank you, Mr. President, I would also like to thank the Deputy Minority Floor Leader for allowing me to take the floor and just make this very short manifestation. Good evening, Secretary and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) team here. A short manifestation, I would like to thank the DSWD Sec. for pursuing what we discussed in the hearing on the allocation of the budget of NACC (National Authority on Child Care), which was lodged with DSWD. Salamat kasi matutupad naman nila [NACC] ang kanilang mandato. And although still attached to [DSWD], I expect Mr. Secretary that your team will be able to give them your full support, kasi 'baby agency' pa lang naman yan di ba? So it is only natural hindi ho ba na alagaan din kung ano ang magagawa dahil there's much that we can achieve through this attached agency by way of finding homes for children in need, not just permanent homes by way of adoption, but temporary homes by way of foster care. So yun lang, Madame Chair, yung iba madali naman ma-discuss, the Sec. has given his commitment that he will work with us. On that note, we thank the Sec. and his team, and the Chairperson. Thank you, Mr. President.