ThreatLocker Acquires Third Wall to provide better endpoint protection for Managed Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- MAITLAND, FL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker®, a pioneer in endpoint protection technologies, today announced it has acquired Third Wall (Harmonity Holdings LLC dba RMM Plus™), an automated lockdown security plug-in for ConnectWise Automate users. With the addition of Third Wall's lockdown policies to ThreatLocker® existing solutions, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) will now be able to harden Windows operating systems, ensure end-users comply with government regulations, and strengthen their overall security posture.

The acquisition of Third Wall reinforces ThreatLocker's commitment to providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to MSPs. This integration will result in the deployment of 58 policies to limit vulnerabilities and join ThreatLocker's Allowlisting and Ringfencing™ solutions to prevent ransomware and other unknown exploits.

“Rapid advances in ransomware and other cyber attacks have significantly compromised the security of user endpoints. As security practitioners, the onus is on us to keep up with these threats and prevent damage to our clients by utilizing the proper controls,” said Danny Jenkins, CEO of ThreatLocker. This new partnership with Third Wall will allow ThreatLocker to deploy emergency actions and ensure users are HIPAA, PCI, NIST, GDPR, and SOX compliant."

"ThreatLocker's deny by default approach, coupled with their ransomware prevention techniques, are a perfect fit, protecting individuals from today's and tomorrow's attacks," said Scott Springer, CEO of Third Wall. "Not only does it give exceptional protection for our existing clients, ThreatLocker's global reach and 24/7 support will further bolster the Third Wall plug-in and give Managed Service Providers that competitive edge to strengthen their security offerings."

MSPs already using ThreatLocker can expect to receive these tangible controls that will aid in explicitly denying malware, broadening the scope of ransomware prevention. These controls will reduce the MSP's guesswork and margin of error for the end-user.

Third Wall's migration is critical as it serves as a tool to protect a business's sensitive data and promotes a strong cybersecurity posture. This acquisition will also allow seamless integration with Remote Monitoring Management software such as ConnectWise, Kaseya, Atera, and others.

Third Wall's lockdown policies will be incorporated into ThreatLocker's current customer offerings. The Third Wall team will be integrated into ThreatLocker's organization and will continue to build and expand on the endpoint security use cases that they have already taken to market.

Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel for ThreatLocker® and CoreX Legal acted as counsel for Third Wall in connection with the transaction.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a leader in endpoint security technologies, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to improve the security of servers and endpoints. ThreatLocker's combined Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing™, Storage Control, Elevation Control, and Endpoint Network Access Control (NAC) solutions are leading the cybersecurity market toward a more secure approach of blocking the exploits of unknown application vulnerabilities. To learn more about ThreatLocker® visit: www.threatlocker.com

About Third Wall

Third Wall is a cybersecurity plug-in for ConnectWise Automate software designed for Managed Service Providers. Third Wall features, such as Isolate, and Annihilate, provide highly-effective cybersecurity policy controls that make deploying and managing lockdown policies and automated threat response easy. With high-value reports and data views, Third Wall is an essential tool for customizing security settings for improved security and compliance.

###

Attachments

Gabrielle Rose-Green ThreatLocker Inc. gabrielle.rose-green@threatlocker.com