Targeting Russia’s Global Military Procurement Network and Kremlin-Linked Networks

In response to Moscow’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, the United States will continue to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and impose high costs on President Putin’s enablers, as well as all those who support Russia’s brutality against its neighbor. Today, the Departments of State and the Treasury are targeting international facilitators and enablers, including a procurement network in Europe and Asia.

Specifically, the Department of State is designating AO PKK Milandr (Milandr) pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the electronics sector of the Russian economy. This entity is a Russian developer and manufacturer of integrated microcircuits, specializing in the production of microelectronics products. Milandr is part of Moscow’s military research and development structure and has participated in Russian weapons expositions. In parallel, the Department of the Treasury is designating three entities tied to Milandr: Armenia-based Milur Electronics LLC, which has been used as a Milandr front company to conduct Milandr’s business with foreign partners; Taiwan-based Sharp Edge Engineering Inc., a front company used to purchase microelectronic components from Asian companies; and Switzerland-based Milur SA, which has been used by employees and business associates of Milandr to coordinate financial transfers to Milur Electronics LLC. Treasury additionally designated two Milur SA officials and the General Director of both Milandr itself and Milur Electronics.

The Department of the Treasury is designating family members of U.S.-sanctioned Russian elite Suleiman Kerimov, including his son Said Kerimov; his adult daughters Gulnara Kerimova and Amina Kerimova; and his wife Firuza Kerimova. Treasury is also designating Nariman Gadzhiev, a primary financial facilitator for Kerimov, and a UAE-based holding company linked to Gadzhiev.

Additionally, Treasury is also designating four France-based real estate companies owned by Gulnara Kerimova; Swiss national Laurin Katz, who serves as president of these four companies; a Switzerland-based entity linked to Katz; and Malta- and Russia-based aircraft management company Emperor Aviation Ltd, which has coordinated luxury travel for Kerimov’s immediate family, including Gulnara Kerimova, even after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Treasury is also identifying as blocked property eight luxury aircraft operated by Emperor Aviation.

Treasury is designating Alexander-Walter Studhalter, a key player in Kerimov’s financial network, eight Studhalter-linked entities across five European countries, and his two adult sons who hold leadership positions in one of their father’s companies.

Treasury’s designations further include Russian businessman and investor Murat Aliev, a former executive at a Kerimov investment firm, and seven associated companies. Inga Rettich, the director of one of these companies who also works for Studhalter, is being designated as well.

Finally, Treasury is designating two Switzerland-based holding companies tied to U.S.-sanctioned Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, a known associate of Vladimir Putin and a former Russian senator.

The United States will continue to crack down on Russia’s attempts to evade international sanctions to fund its war machine. Businesses worldwide are advised to do their due diligence in order to avoid being targeted for sanctions.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.