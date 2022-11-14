Network Management System Market will Reach Nearly USD 450 Million at a CAGR of 2.3% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 9.21 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends –Development of Sdn.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Network Management System (NMS) Market is forecast to reach USD 19.97 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Network Management system can be defined as the management process of fault and performance of a network with the help of different technologies and tools. With the help of this process, organizations can keep up with the requirements of their business. There are various advantages associated with the system, which are propelling the growth of the market. One of the mentionable advantage is it saves money as it requires only one system admin at one location to manage and monitor the network that helps in reducing expenditures. It is also helpful in enhancing productivity as it helps in managing every aspect of an organization's network, like hardware, software, and peripherals. It contributes to quick identification of an issue that helps in ensuring the prevention of data loss or productivity slow down. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of continuous development of the IoT devices & systems, expansion of the healthcare sector, and formulation of data protection legislations like Data Protection Act 2020 [UK].

Top Profiled in the Report:

• Nokia Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Riverbed Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• CA Technologies

• SolarWinds

• NETSCOUT Systems

• Juniper Networks

• BMC Software

• Extreme Networks

Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Platform

• Solutions

• Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Media & Communication

• Retail

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Network Management System (NMS) Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Network Management System (NMS) industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Network Management System (NMS) Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Network Management System (NMS) Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

