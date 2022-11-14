Submit Release
Tune into EFSA’s first podcast, with science on the menu

Is it safe to eat insects? How many cups of coffee can I have in a day? How is science helping us improve animal welfare? These are just some of the many questions we discuss in our new podcast series Science on the menu.

Take a seat at our table for an exploration of the science behind the assessment of risks from farm to fork. You can expect entertaining conversations with scientists who help keep food safe in the EU and unexpected journeys into how we relate to our food.

“Our Science on the menu podcast gives us the opportunity to engage directly with citizens on how we reach the high standards of food safety that we all enjoy in the European Union, to hear stories from scientists and to share our passion for safe and nutritious food,” said Barbara Gallani, Head of EFSA’s Communication and Partnerships Department.

In our first episode, available on different platforms as well as EFSA’s website, we discuss the main concerns of Europeans when it comes to food purchases and other insights coming from our 2022 Eurobarometer on food safety in the EU. In subsequent episodes, we take a closer look at food-borne diseases, insects as novel food, and animal welfare during transportation.

With Science on the menu, EFSA joins other European institutions using podcasts to engage with European citizens, such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) with its Safer Chemicals podcast, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) with ECDC: On Air and the European Commission’s podcast focused on food and agriculture affairs, Food for Europe.

