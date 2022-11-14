Submit Release
Saskatchewan Proclaims International Education Week

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is showcasing the benefits of international education for students and communities by proclaiming International Education Week from November 14 to 18, 2022. The week is celebrated by over 100 countries each year.  

"International students bring global perspectives into classrooms, enrich our culture and create bridges between their homes and ours," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "This week highlights the importance of international education in building a global community, creating opportunities for research and innovation and supporting the growth of our economy."  

Prior to the pandemic, international students contributed more than $252 million annually to Saskatchewan's economy. The number of international students studying in our province has increased by approximately 78 per cent over the past decade. In 2021-22, there were approximately 9,100 international students studying in Saskatchewan from more than 130 countries, and nearly 100 Saskatchewan students travelled to 19 countries to study.  

"I was fortunate to participate in a two-week student study tour to Yucatan, Mexico with Parkland College," a recent post-secondary graduate Randi Jones said. "This experience enhanced my leadership skills and built my confidence. I am no longer afraid to go outside of my comfort zone and I feel better prepared to take on larger projects and harder tasks in my current job."  

Saskatchewan also celebrates one year since the launch of its new International Education Strategy. The strategy positions Saskatchewan as a destination of choice for international students and researchers, a post-secondary sector leader in global markets, and an active centre for trade, immigration, education and technology.  

Strategy activities conducted over the past year include:  

  • Collaboration with Saskatchewan's international trade offices to build relationships and attend recruitment fairs on a global stage;
  • Signing of multiple memoranda of understanding with partners around the world;  
  • Working with Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions to advance relationships, communication, research and student mobility on a global platform; and
  • Implementing three programs that benefit students and the post-secondary sector:
    • Saskatchewan Agent Training Program
    • International Education Practitioner Program
    • Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program

Activities continue under the International Education Strategy to strengthen the province's brand and increase trade and investment opportunities, making Saskatchewan a preferred destination to study, live, work and raise a family.

For more information, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/international-education-strategy/saskatchewan-international-education-strategy

For more information, contact:

Briana Bolduc
Advanced Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-0253
Email: briana.bolduc@gov.sk.ca

