Endpoint Detection and Response Market will Reach USD 14.90 Billion at CAGR of 24.8% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 2.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trends – Increase in the number of cyber-attacks.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Endpoint Detection and Response market is forecast to reach USD 14.90 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a technology that addresses the need for response to advanced threats and continuous monitoring. It is a subset of endpoint technology and also a critical piece of an optimal security posture.

The primary focus of the EDR is not to automatically stop threats in the pre-execution phase on an endpoint but on providing the right endpoint visibility. The rise in EDR adoption is driving the increase in the number of endpoints attached to networks. Another driving factor is the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, which often focus on endpoints as easier targets for infiltrating a network. EDR is an emerging technology that caters to the demand for continuous monitoring and response to advanced threats. It could even be said that endpoint detection and response is a form of advanced threat protection.

There are growing number of cases of enterprise endpoint attacks globally and it has increased the need for Endpoint Detection and Response Market. Amnesty International's Hong Kong office, in April 2019, was hit by a year-long cyberattacks from hackers. In the same month, medical billing service provider 'Doctors' Management Service' witnessed a ransomware attack that compromised the patients' data from a number of its clients. These kinds of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

Top Profiled in the Endpoint Detection And Response Market Report:

• Cisco Systems

• Fireeye

• Carbon Black

• Crowdstrike

• Digital Guardian

• Intel Security-McAfee

• RSA Security LLC

• Tripwire

• Symantec Corporation

• Cyberbit

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Software

• Services

Enforcement Point Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Mobile Devices

• Servers

• Workstations

• Point of Sale Terminals

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• On-Premises

• Hosted/Managed

• Hybrid

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

