RS BioTherapeutics Selects Recipharm as Product Characterization Partner

Takes important step towards filing an IND for RSBT-001 in the treatment of COPD

/EIN News/ -- CUMBERLAND, Md., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness its strong and thorough understanding of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to research, develop and commercialize interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary (lung) inflammation-based diseases, is pleased to announce that is has selected Recipharm, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), as its partner to conduct product characterization for its investigational compound, RSBT-001.



Product characterization is an important next step for RSBT-001 before filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Commenting on the partnership, Justin Molignoni, Chief Strategy Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “We are very pleased to partner with Recipharm for product characterization testing to support the development of RSBT-001 as a treatment for COPD. Recipharm is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) that is actively involved in the development of therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases. We are excited to leverage their experience and expertise.”

Chris Hirst, Head of Recipharm’s Advanced Delivery Systems Business Unit said, “Recipharm is delighted to be working with RS BioTherapeutics, providing product characterization testing to support the development of RSBT-001. We look forward to being able to support RS BioTherapeutics’ understanding of the endocannabinoid system as it drives to commercialize new therapies for chronic and acute pulmonary inflammation-based diseases.”

In July, RS BioTherapeutics announced positive results from its proof-of-concept study with its development partner Synthonics and Marshall University, for RSBT-001. RSBT-001 is a patent-pending, nebulized, semi-synthetic, cannabidiolic acid complex in development to address exacerbation and prevent progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including COPD, SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

About RS BioTherapeutics

Founded by experts in pulmonary diseases and the endocannabinoid system, RS BioTherapeutics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Real Science Holdco LLC. The company’s mission is to harness its strong and thorough understanding of the Endocannabinoid System in the research, development, and commercialization of forward-thinking interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary inflammation-based diseases. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

About Recipharm

Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing almost 9,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, pharmaceutical product development and development and manufacturing of medical devices. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. The company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Recipharm and its services, please visit www.recipharm.com.

