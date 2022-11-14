Notified Expands Contact Relationship Management, Adds New Capabilities Within Its Public Relations Platform

/EIN News/ -- ISLANDIA, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the latest updates to its Notified® PR platform. The newest features include contact relationship management (“CRM”) tools and expanded options for sharing news and branded content, supporting media relations efforts for public relations (“PR”) and communications professionals.



“The latest updates to Notified’s PR platform make it even easier for communicators to manage and measure campaigns strategically – across every channel,” said Sylvie Harton, SVP, Strategy & Global Head of PR and IR Solutions, Notified. “From responding quickly to breaking news, to sentiment analysis, to analyzing the true impact and reach of a press release–the latest updates to our PR solution empower customers with comprehensive data and insights.”

The latest updates to the Notified PR platform include:

Expanded CRM tools including contact notes, call and pitch logs, and relationship owner designations to better align media relations efforts by in-house and agency teams

Extended media contact profiles containing the organizations, people, and topics cited in recent articles for more targeted media lists and relevant pitches

Easy creation of custom newsletters based on saved searches to share coverage in branded emails with simple curation and design

Expanded social media analytics including author, impressions, likes, comments, and shares for press release social engagement measurement

The Notified PR platform includes media monitoring, social listening, GlobeNewswire press release distribution, a media contacts database, newsroom publishing, and PR measurement—all through one login. The platform is integrated to support the workflow of public relations professionals with intelligent, easy-to-use tools for pitching, storytelling, measurement, and reporting.

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for public relations, investor relations, and events to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.notified.com.



Notified will be showcasing its Notified PR platform at booth #400 during the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) annual conference, ICON 2022, November 13-15, 2022, in Grapevine, TX.

About Intrado

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable—turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

