Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market will Reach USD 450 Million, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 450 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicon carbide (SiC) fibers market size was USD 450 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. SiC fibers are increasingly being used to replace existing metals in aerospace applications such as turbine engines, power units, heat exchangers, thermal protection systems (TPS), exhaust nozzles and combustor liners.

Properties such as heat resistance, oxidation resistance, low electrical conductivity, and limited thermal expansion of SiC fibers are key factors for their use in aircraft engine components that operate at high temperatures. As lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft are built and the aerospace industry grows, the demand for SiC fibers is growing rapidly. SiC fibers are increasingly being used to replace existing metals in aerospace applications such as turbine engines, power units, heat exchangers, thermal protection systems (TPS), exhaust nozzles and combustor liners. Adding a hard SiC reinforcement enhances the load-bearing capacity while restricting matrix deformation by restricting dislocation movement. SiC-reinforced magnesium alloys can be produced for aerospace, defense, and automotive applications.

Top Profiled in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market Report:

• General Electric

• NGS Advanced Fibers Co

• UBE Corporation

• COIC

• Haydale Graphene Industries plc

• BJS Ceramics Gmbh

• Matech, Specialty Materials Inc

• Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

• Suzhou Saifei Group Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Woven

• Continuous

• Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Composites

• Non-composites

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial

• Energy & power

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

