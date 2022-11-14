Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The necessity to treat these conditions and the rising prevalence of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal problems that cause pain, weakness, and inflammation in joints including the knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, among others, are projected to propel market expansion over the forecast period. Additionally, as people live longer, there are more incidences of joint illnesses, particularly in developing countries, which has a significant impact on the market growth for joint reconstruction devices. The widespread use of minimally invasive treatments has aided in the development of new medical equipment and techniques. Technology development has a significant impact on the market for joint reconstruction devices. It is projected that a growing number of studies to improve robotic surgery and bionic implants would significantly drive market demand.

The market for joint reconstruction devices would increase as the older population grew in the APAC region's China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The number of people over 65 years old is significantly increasing in the APAC region, necessitating regular use of joint replacement devices due to the deteriorating bone structures. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the average life expectancy is 82.3 years in South Korea and 83.7 years in Japan. The market for various joint reconstruction devices is anticipated to rise over the next 5-7 years as a result of an ageing population who are more likely to suffer from musculoskeletal ailments.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Joint Reconstruction Devices market include:

Nuvasive Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet, DJO Global Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, and Microport Scientific Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Knee

• Hip

• Shoulder

• Ankle

• Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Joint replacement

• Osteotomy

• Arthroscopy

• Resurfacing

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinic

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Joint Reconstruction Devices industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Joint Reconstruction Devices?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

