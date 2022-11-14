Jitterbit Announces Expanded Relationship with Shopify

Shopify merchants can now access fast, seamless and trusted ERP integration

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it will provide ERP integrations for Shopify Plus merchants. Being an approved Shopify Plus integration partner demonstrates Jitterbit’s rigorous technical capabilities, customer service best practices, uptime, and performance. By leveraging Jitterbit’s unmatched integration expertise to simplify and automate processes including finance, manufacturing, supply chain, sales and procurement, the Jitterbit ERP integration will boost productivity and allow Shopify merchants to spend less time working through disparate systems, and more time reaching new customers through new channels.



Today's most successful ecommerce businesses are those that maximize the potential of their ERP systems by integrating them with specific business structure and goals. Now, new and existing Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants will receive the benefits of Jitterbit's industry-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to help integrate their Shopify admins with all major ERP and EDI systems with just a few clicks, rather than struggling to build those complex integrations in-house. With Jitterbit’s unmatched global reach in North America, Latin America, APAC and EMEA markets, customers are able to connect any data to their Shopify admins to conduct business globally within days or hours, rather than weeks or months.

“One of the biggest hurdles for commerce businesses is to effectively and efficiently connect and integrate their back office systems to automate their order to fulfillment process, and helping businesses do so is one of Jitterbit’s primary areas of expertise,” said Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Channel and Alliances at Jitterbit. “We’re proud to say that we have been working with Shopify for many years now and have delivered multiple joint customer successes together. Expanding the relationship will bring Jitterbit’s speed and efficiency to larger Shopify merchants, making it effortless to connect disparate systems and channels so they can sell in store, online, and everywhere in between. Now merchants can more easily meet consumers wherever they are.”

“Working closely with an organization like Jitterbit with more than two decades of integration experience and proven expertise with ERP, especially with on-premise systems connectivity, was vital to us because we want our merchants to automate their businesses with confidence,” said Carrie Gofron, Global ERP Partnerships at Shopify. “This expanded relationship creates a win-win-win situation for us, Jitterbit and, most importantly, our joint merchants. We look forward to working with the Jitterbit team to deliver new, comprehensive commerce experiences to our customers by integrating hundreds of cloud and on-premise applications and systems with Shopify.”

