HackerNoon Launches Slogging App on the Slack App Store

HackerNoon has launched an app on the Slack App Store to help slack communities immortalize their insightful conversations and share them with the world.

/EIN News/ -- EDWARDS, Colo., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HackerNoon has taken Slogging to new heights, making it available for download on the Slack App Store. Slogging is an app that allows users to turn meaningful tech conversations into high-value HackerNoon articles, and will later be integrated into other blogging platforms as well.

Slogging is a relatively recent HackerNoon project. Started in 2021, it was led by HackerNoon's desire to support tech companies and communities to produce valuable and organic content and distribute it for free to millions of readers. This announcement further cements the company's trajectory in promoting transparent and elevated articles and widespread dissemination.

Slogging was designed in-house by the team that built the collaborative content management system that powers hackernoon.com. The growing app is prolific in interviews, listicles, and AMAs and is excellent for asking for help from the community and offering it.

To this day, HackerNoon has published over 400 Slogging stories and the Slogging beta Slack channel has over 1,100 members. The company expects to see these numbers grow swiftly now that the app is in the Slack app store and available for public download.

"My first interaction with Slogging was Does Love Exist? I remember thinking what a great way to capture a conversation. So when Limarc asked the Den team if we wanted to participate in a Slogging AMA, we immediately said, YES! We expected more procedural questions but were pleasantly surprised to discuss the more philosophical drivers that led to the creation of Den. Thank you for having us. We had a great time and really appreciate everyone who participated." - Amanda Prelich, Founder of Den.Social

What Is Slogging for?

Companies and Slack communities can use Slogging to save valuable threads and publish them for the world to see. In addition, the app is perfect for hosting AMAs directly on Slack and publishing them at the click of a button.

Listicles that might take a writer hours to write can be done in minutes through team collaboration in Slack and published using Slogging.

Slogging drafts can be easily published on HackerNoon, a publication with over 4 million monthly pageviews, and over 119,000 newsletter subscribers.

Slogging posts will also be shared on the company's social media platforms to over 110,000 followers. HackerNoon plans to integrate the Slogging app into Wordpress and other major blogging platforms.

Those interested in installing Slogging can check out slogging.com for more details.

About HackerNoon

HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 25,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.



MEDIA CONTACT

Limarc Ambalina

HackerNoon

Contact Here | Email

Visit us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contact Information:

Limarc Ambalina

VP of Editorial

limarc@hackernoon.com



Related Images











Image 1





Slogging logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment