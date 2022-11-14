Stem Holdings Announces Closing of Note Offering

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”), a vertically integrated cannabis operator, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced private placement of a USD$250,000 unsecured promissory note (the “Note”) and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to an arm’s length lender (the “Offering”). Details of the Offering can be found in the news release dated November 10, 2022.



About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem is a multi-state, vertically integrated, cannabis company that, through its subsidiaries and its investments, is engaged in the cultivation, processing, packaging, distribution and branding of cannabis, hemp and their derivatives, including oils, edibles, concentrates. Additionally, the Company purchases, improves, leases, operates, and invests in properties for use in the production, distribution and sales of cannabis and cannabis-infused products licensed under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, and California. As of June 30, 2022 Stem had ownership interests ‎in 23 state issued cannabis licenses including nine (9) licenses for cannabis cultivation, three (3) licenses for cannabis processing, ‎two (2) licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution, three (3) licenses for hemp production and (6) cannabis dispensary licenses.‎

