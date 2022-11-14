Submit Release
Friendly Hills Bank Announces Name Change

/EIN News/ -- WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), announced today that it is aligning its brand to better serve its expanded footprint and greater lending capacity, and officially changing its name to First Pacific Bank. The new name, along with a new logo and website, will take effect later this year.

“As we continued to grow and expand our footprint, we knew we needed a name that better demonstrated who we are now and, in the future,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Friendly Hills Bank. “The name First Pacific Bank reinforces our dedication to supporting the banking needs of Southern California’s business community and provides a strong identity for future growth and advancement.”

While the Bank’s name will change, ownership, management, and operations will not.

“We feel stronger than ever thanks to the commitment of our clients, employees, and shareholders,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Friendly Hills Bank. “We look forward to growing the company and continuing to evolve our product and service offering to better meet the needs of the region’s business community,” said Rogge.

To learn more about Friendly Hills Bank, visit friendlyhillsbank.com.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK

Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jim Burgess
858.461.7301
jburgess@friendlyhillsbank.com

Media Relations Contact
Amanda Conover
562.501.9062
aconover@friendlyhillsbank.com


Primary Logo

