TestEquity Expands Selection of Senasys Switching Products

Senasys offers dependable switches, sensors, and solutions for OEMs large and small

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that they will expand their selection of Senasys switches, sensors, and industrial controls.

"Senasys manufactures the products that ultimately determine whether or not a design works,” said Scott Maclin, VP Product Management at TestEquity. “Our customers depend on reliable control switches and sensors.”

"Our products are used throughout a wide range of industries including commercial, HVAC, medical equipment, food industry, agriculture, plumbing, and industrial, in environments from (-40° F to 650° F),” said Marissa Staves, Customer Service Manager at Senasys. “We excel at helping OEMs using small to large volume of devices solve switch problems related to temperature, pressure/vacuum and more. A majority of Senasys brands are manufactured right here in the USA."

Senasys products include:

  • Thermostats and temperature control switches
  • Capillary thermostatic switches
  • Pressure and vacuum switches
  • Oiltight and multilight controls
  • Contact blocks
  • Photosensors
  • Iso-Tip Soldering Irons
  • Foot Pedals
  • Air Actuators

For more details, visit TestEquity.com.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Senasys

Founded in 1999 with three employees in a few hundred square feet, Senasys has now grown to over 100 employees and 30,000 sq ft. We excel at helping OEMs using small to large volume of devices solve switch problems related to temperature, pressure/vacuum, air flow, and more. Senasys manufactures a wide range of temperature switches including bimetal, duct sensing and fluid filled capillary style thermostat switches. We also produce a number of lines of industrial panel mount control switches, air switches, soldering tools and line voltage thermostats. Additionally, a majority of our product lines are made right here in the USA.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols
Marketing Director
Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com


