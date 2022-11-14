Weak Pound Encouraging Overseas Investors to Buy UK Property

When the mini-budget tanked the pound to record lows against the dollar, overseas buyers again began circling UK property in increasing numbers.

While many overseas investors are better off when buying UK property compared to the start of 2022, the same is not true for domestic buyers who are contending with a number of difficulties including energy prices, high inflation and heightened interest rates.

For those foreign nationals paying in US Dollars, the average UK home now costs 14.8% less, with the average London property costing 16.5% less.