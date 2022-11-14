Multichannel Campaign Management Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 18.9% Forecast by 2028, Trends, Growth & Future Scope

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing spending on digital marketing is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of global multichannel campaign management market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multichannel campaign management market size is expected to reach USD 18.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing number of smartphone users, websites, emails for data transferring, rising application of data analytics and big data in digital marketing, increasing spending on digital marketing, and development of retail and e-commerce sectors. Multichannel campaign management is a process of managing digital marketing by communicating, and explaining various offers to clients through different mediums such as emails, mobile, social media, and others. It offers event triggering, predictive analytics, content management, campaign optimization, and other services.

Multichannel marketing can be categorized into telemarketing, social media marketing, email marketing, landing page marketing, Short Message Service (SMS) marketing, and website interactivity. Telemarketing is contacting potential customers through telephone. It allows companies to define their offering and issues more clearly. It also helps to boost sales, generate leads, and collect marketing information. North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising application of multichannel campaign management solutions, and robust presence of major market players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Research Report on the multichannel campaign management Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the multichannel campaign management market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the multichannel campaign management market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the multichannel campaign management market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the multichannel campaign management market and its key segments?

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global multichannel campaign management market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the multichannel campaign management market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global multichannel campaign management market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global multichannel campaign management industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global multichannel campaign management market based on deployment mode, component, end-use, application:

Deployment mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Training & Support

System Implementation & Integration Component

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Advertisers

Publishers

Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Retail

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Regional Landscape section of the multichannel campaign management report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the multichannel campaign management market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP AG, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Infor, Marketo, Adobe Systems, Salesforce.com, and Teradata

