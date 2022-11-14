Cloud Database Security Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud database security market size is expected to reach USD 27 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen. Rapid adoption of cloud-based services in healthcare sector and the need to maintain regulatory compliance are some key factors driving cloud database security market revenue growth.

Cloud database security is a method of protecting data in cloud computing by protecting databases from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse of confidential data. Server-less or hosted applications that encrypt sensitive data before they are transferred to a public cloud service provider using client-side encryption techniques are included in cloud database security. This ensures that even if an attacker gains access to the servers storing these backups, they are useless without the keys.

This report offers in-depth research insights on key and significant aspects of the cloud database security market, providing an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, restraints, growth prospects, threats, and risks. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and regional scope of the cloud database security market. Additionally, the report will be updated in line with changes in market dynamics and economic scenarios due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud database security ensures that information saved in the cloud is safe and secure. There is increasing concern regarding cloud database security, due to different applications associated with Information Technology (IT) and increase in the number of platforms for data accessibility. Data integrity, availability, and accessibility to authenticated users are ensured by cloud database security.

Cloud computing services are becoming popular in the healthcare industry, due to increasing requirements for regulatory compliance. Cloud database security market is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate due to increasing use of eHealth applications and growing need for cloud-based data security solutions. Furthermore, increasing investments to boost research & development efforts targeted at developing sophisticated technologies is expected to drive market revenue growth.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc., Intel Security Group, Oracle Pvt. Ltd., NetLib Security Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Voltage Security Inc., Axis Technology LLC, and Informatica LLC.

Drivers and Restrictions in the Global Cloud Database Security Market:

Increased use of handheld devices by businesses, such smartphones, tablets, and others, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cloud database security industry.

Due to the fact that cloud access is provided to users via devices, difficulties with data privacy may arise. These issues may be resolved via cloud database security. Additionally, a new potential market opportunity for Cloud-based Database Security is being created by an increase in dangers such as data loss, account hacking, data breach, and others.

Another reason driving the market for cloud database security is the rise in cyberattacks, which are occurring more frequently and for which cloud-based database security is proving to be an efficient defence.

The rising use of cloud-based solutions by businesses to increase performance, scalability, availability, and lower total deployment costs is concurrently driving up demand from these businesses for cloud database security to preserve security. On the other hand, a major obstacle to the market's expansion for cloud database security is the low adoption rate.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud database security market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Cloud Activity Monitoring

Access Management

User Authentication

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key reasons to buy the Global Cloud Database Security Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global cloud database security market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

