High Performance Polyurethane Elastomer Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2021-2028

Growing footwear industry and rapid urbanization in developing economies are key factors driving the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High Performance Polyurethane Elastomer Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.19 Billion at a rapid CAGR of 4.3% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand from automobile industry and footwear industry is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Durability, high temperature resistance, cut resistance, and abrasion resistance are important properties that increase demand for polyurethane elastomers. Being lightweight, polyurethane elastomers are extensively used in automobile industry to manufacture body panels, bumpers, exterior and interior components. Rise in the demand for lighter vehicles with better fuel efficiency is also driving the market in the positive direction. Need for the automobile industry to check carbon emissions persuades them to produce lightweight vehicles. Increasing population all over the world is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Rising construction activities and rapid urbanization of developing economies all over the world further propel the growth of the market. Expansion of industrial vertical in countries like USA, Canada and India also adds to the growing market.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global high performance polyurethane elastomer market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Huntsman Corporation acquired Gabriel Performance Products in order to further expand its chemical portfolio.

In February 2021, Covestro developed a wearable smart patch concept. This smart patch can be applied to the skin in to which electronics are integrated. This will offer a wide range of medical diagnosis possibilities in the healthcare sector.

In August 2020, an innovative machine for direct infusion of polyurethane rotor blades was developed by Covestro. This will help in deriving high output and smart flow rate control from the blades.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share contributor to the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number developmental projects, rapid urbanization and rise in the per capita income of middle class section in the region.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Covestro AG, DowDuPont, Eurofoam Group Co., Huntsman Corp., Recticel SA, Mitsui Chemicals, Wanhua Industrial Group, Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co. KG, Carpenter Co.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Performance Polyurethane Elastomer Market based on type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoset PU elastomers

Thermoplastic PU elastomers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Footwear

Automotive

Machinery

Building & construction

Medical

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad high performance polyurethane elastomer market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the high performance polyurethane elastomer market players.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

