Perlite Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2021-2028 By Emergen Research

The increasing demand for good quality perlite in the building & construction industry is driving global perlite market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global perlite market size is expected to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for good quality perlite in the construction & building industry. The acoustic properties and light weight of expanded perlite are increasing its adoption in the construction and manufacturing industries. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in insulation, light weight plasters and mortars, ceiling tiles, and as filter aids. The mineral also reduces noise transmission, enhances fire resistance, and resists rotting, termites, and vermin, in addition to the thermal insulation. High insulating qualities, versatility, and light weight of expanded perlite made it an essential part of the construction industry for loose fill insulation and light weight insulating concrete. Expanded perlite is the ideal construction aggregates filler for masonry fill insulation, floor systems, and roof decks.

Growing trend of green building is supporting the growth of perlite market. Increasing need for more human habitation with limited resources is driving the demand for green building solutions. Perlite is a natural fit for green building initiatives and certifications. Ability of perlite to lighten denser materials like concrete and soil and the durability of the mineral is driving its adoption in green building solutions. Green roofs made with perlite help manage stormwater, reduce heat island effect, and restore habitat. Moreover, perlite is an excellent insulator and has a neutral pH value.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global perlite market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the perlite market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global perlite market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global perlite industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Imerys S.A., Keltech Energies Ltd, Dupré Minerals, Amol Minechem Ltd., SUPREME PERLITE COMPANY, IPM GROUP OF COMPANIES, Bergama Mining Perlite Inc., Genper Group, The Schundler Company and Aegean Perlites SA.

The research study examines historic data from 2017 and 2029 to draw forecasts until 2028. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.

Market Segmentations of the perlite Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global perlite market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented the global perlite market on the basis of form, application:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Crude Perlite

Expanded Perlite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Horticulture & Agriculture

Construction

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook of the perlite Market

The global perlite market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global perlite market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Some Key Highlights in Report

In April 2020, Imerys S.A, which is a world leader in mineral specialties for industry, acquired the business of mining, processing, and marketing perlite conducted by Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the product offering of the company in the horticulture and agriculture markets.

Expanded perlite segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for good quality expanded perlite in India, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Indonesia due to the growth in the infrastructure sector is expected to drive the market growth in these countries.

Horticulture & agriculture segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in horticulture to provide optimum moisture retention and aeration for enhanced plant growth, which is driving the demand for expanded perlite in horticulture & agriculture sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global perlite market in 2020. Growing infrastructural development in the countries of the region, such as India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan, is expected to drive market growth in the region.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

In conclusion, the perlite Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The perlite Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.