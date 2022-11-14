Dental CAD/CAM Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028
Dental Computer-Aided Design (CAD)/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market for Milling Machine Segment to Grow Significantly During 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry accelerates the overall market revenue during the forecast period. However, the high cost of dental CAD/CAM in emerging nations limits market potential. The lack of skilled professionals in dentistry hinders the overall market size and growth during the forecast period.
The Dental CAD/CAM Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,829.77 million in 2021 to US$ 3,447.12 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market.
The dental CAD/CAM market is majorly comprised of top players involving Dentsply Sirona; PLANMECA OY; 3Shape; Zimmer Biomet; Carestream Dental LLC.; ENVISTA HOLDING CORPORATION; 3M; Kelkar Dynamics LLP; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Datron AG; Align Technology, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Amann Girrbach AG; Roland DGA Corporation; and CIMsystem.
The companies listed above are implementing various strategies that have resulted in the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the worldwide market. Additionally, the companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies for accelerating their growth and improving their market position.
Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the dental CAD/CAM market:
In September-2021, Dentsply Sirona announced launching of truly esthetic, high-strength zirconia CAD/CAM block bringing together a high level of esthetics and ease of processing alongside the strength familiar with zirconium oxide in a multilayer graduated zirconium oxide block.
In January-2022, Ivoclar Vivadent AG announced strategic collaboration with 3Shape. Through the collaboration both companies will strive to offer highly efficient and fully integrated digital workflows. The scanning and CAD/CAM software solutions from 3Shape are coordinated with the "ProgramMill" and "PrograPrint CAM" machines from Ivoclar Vivadent.
Dental CAD/CAM is defined as software that makes it possible for dental professionals to perform complex restorations faster, efficiently, and sometimes more accurately. Both dental and laboratories utilize CAD/CAM technology for constructing restorations such as crowns, inlays, onlays, veeners, bridges, and implant-supported restorations from high-strength ceramics.
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Dental CAD/CAM Market
The Frontiers S.A. report states that as of July 2020, there were more than ~15.78 million COVID-19 cases and 640,016 associated deaths globally. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global healthcare systems have been severely challenged with an explosive surge of positive cases, resulting in a significant increase in the demand for medical care. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak had a drastic impact on the practice of dentistry. The dental practice or treatment generates many aerosols and droplets mixed with the patient's saliva or blood, posing a high risk to dental professionals as SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the saliva of infected individuals. Therefore, most dentists worldwide discontinued the provision of elective dental treatment under guidelines declared by authorized bodies, such as the National Health Services (NHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Public Library of Science (PLOS) report states that Brazil became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic with second-highest cases and deaths worldwide. Though high-tech dentistry products are available in the private sector in Brazil, low-income citizens depended on a public healthcare system experienced many challenges during the pandemic. Dentistry professionals are facing new routines, more expensive and less comfortable PPE, fewer appointments, and less revenue in Brazil. Moreover, dental professionals faced constraints, such as lack of reimbursement, state regulations, and limitations on in-person visits.
