Blood Bank Information Systems Market Reach US$ 1,103.95 million by 2028 | Grow CAGR of 7.6%
Blood Donor Management Module Segment to Hold Largest Share of Blood Bank Information Systems Market During 2022–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Blood Bank Information Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, EndUser, and Geography” and in the global blood bank information systems market size is expected to grow from US$ 659.87 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,103.95 Million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of blood donations and blood donors and the rising prevalence of hematologic diseases on blood bank information systems are contributing to the blood bank information systems market growth.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has provided significant momentum to the blood bank information system industry in 2020. SARS-CoV-2 (also known as COVID-19) has presented an unprecedented difficulty in several areas of medicine, including blood banking. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant detrimental impact on blood collection across the US, including blood banks, blood centers, and the US government to implement new regulations to adapt to a reduced blood supply while also protecting donors from COVID-19. Patient blood management and blood bank operations are both affected by these policies, which has negatively affected demand for blood bank information systems.
Thus, to overcome these safety concerns, the demand for automated processes increased to avoid the risk of infection, ultimately increasing the demand for automatic blood banks. Thus, many companies developed programs to upgrade the blood banks to smart blood banks. For instance, in 2020, Haier implemented its automatic blood bank solutions in blood stations at Nanchong City, Sichuan Province, Chifeng City, Inner Mongolia, Wuxi City, and others. However, the sudden lockdown worldwide caused due to the pandemic led to a lack of blood supply due to a shortage in blood donors. Thus, the blood bank information systems market faced sluggish growth at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recent developments in the blood bank information systems market are expected to lead the market growth positively in the forecast period.
Moreover, the manufacturers are bringing innovative products to the blood bank information systems market through various collaborations. For instance, in Jan 2022, CliniSys announced the recent acquisition of HORIZON Lab Systems and the combination with Sunquest Information Systems, as CliniSys. This acquisition and Sunquest combination created one of the world’s largest organizations dedicated to diagnostic and laboratory informatics.
Cerner Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Haemonetics Corporation; WellSky; Hemosoft; Integrated Medical Systems; Soft Computer Consultants, Inc.; IT Synergistics; Psychē Systems Corporation; and Sunquest Information Systems, Inc are a few leading companies operating in the global blood bank information systems market.
The report segments the blood bank information systems market as follows:
Based on type, the blood bank information systems market is segmented into blood donor management module, blood bank transfusion service module, and others. In 2021, the blood donor management module segment accounted for the highest share of the market. With the advancement of technology, the blood donor management module is providing improved communication and blood data storage properties. The majority of market players offer blood donor management modules such as Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Haemonetics Corporation, WellSky, Hemosoft, and others. However, the blood bank transfusion service module segment accounts for the highest CAGR in the market and is also expected to grow during the forecast period. As per estimates by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), over 5 million people require blood transfusions every year in the US. Thus, the segment is currently witnessing massive growth due to the rising number of patients undergoing blood transfusions.
The blood bank information systems market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals and blood banks. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the blood banks segment is currently registering the highest CAGR of the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
By geography, the blood bank information systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). The blood bank information system market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The blood bank information system market in Europe is segmented into France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The blood bank information system market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is segmented Into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The blood bank information system market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is segmented Into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa. The blood bank information system market in South and Central America (SCAM) is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.
