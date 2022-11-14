Game Based Learning Market Size Worth USD 52.78 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 19.5%

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of digital learning solutions is a key factor driving game-based learning market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 10.88 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.5%, Market Trends – Increasing penetration of internet and utilization of mobile devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Game Based Learning market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

The global game-based learning market size was USD 10.88 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of digital learning solutions with immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) along with increasing penetration of internet as well as growing utilization of mobile devices are key factors driving game-based learning market revenue growth.

The Game Based Learning market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Kahoot!, Allen Communication Learning Services, Centrical, Duolingo, Cognitive ToyBox, Inc., Filament Games, Gametize, Hurix, Schell Games, and ELM Learning

It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Solutions

Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

AI-based games

AR VR games

Knowledge, training and skill-based games

Language learning games

Assessment and evaluation games

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education

Corporate

Government

Consumers

Others

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Game Based Learning market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

