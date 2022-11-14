Filter Integrity Test  Market Overview, Size, Share Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The Filter Integrity Test Market size is estimated to reach USD 89.2 Million from USD 61.0 Million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027.

Surging product demand from the biopharmaceutical industry, including pre- and post-use sterilization applications of sterilizing grade filter integrity testing, is driving the market growth.

The Filter Integrity Test Market size is estimated to reach USD 89.2 Million from USD 61.0 Million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing R&D spending, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user markets, including contract manufacturing organizations, academics, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Filter integrity is a vital element of sterility assurance during the production of vaccines or other biopharmaceutical products. A filter integrity test is a kind of testing process that is mainly used in the biopharma industry. It is extensively used for ensuring the purity of grade filters. The filter integrity test can be conducted both before as well as after the main filtration process. Diffusive flow, bubble point, and pressure hold testing are some of the most common filter integrity tests used for pharma applications.

The rise in innovations in the production of biopharmaceuticals, growth in contract service providers, and the launch of nano-biocatalysts will boost the global filter integrity test market growth over the coming years. Moreover, growing demand for High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in consumer products, such as air purifiers, automotive, vacuum cleaners, and others, will also supplement filter integrity test market revenue share.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Donaldson Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Sh-Surwa, Mdi Membrane Technologies, and Meissner Filtration Products, among others.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bubble Point Test

Diffusion Test

Pressure Hold Test

Forward Flow Test

Pressure Decay Test

Water Flow Integrity Test

Filter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Air

Liquid

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual

Automated

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Filter Integrity Test market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on test type, the diffusion test is estimated to showcase the fastest rate of 5.4% over the analysis period.

The bubble point test contributed to the largest revenue generation in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% through 2027. The test is witnessing high demand as it is a non-destructive test and does not lead to contamination of the filter.

Based on filter type, the air filters segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global filter integrity test market revenue share, delivering a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the large-scale use of hydrophobic filters as these are exceptional for filtration, gas, low surface tension solvents, and venting applications.

In terms of mechanism, the manual filters segment is forecast to witness a notable growth rate of 3.9% over the analysis period.

The automated mechanism segment is likely to dominate the filter integrity market on account of technological advancements in the product, along with its benefits over manual mechanisms.

Based on industry vertical, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical segment contributed to the largest revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027.

In the regional landscape, North America is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 4.1% through 2027 on account of the growing investments in the R&D activities in the biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals sector.

Europe is forecast to register a growth rate of 4.6% over the projected timeframe.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a growth rate of 5.9% through 2027 on account of substantial investments by leading market players, a rise in medical research, and development activities supported by the regional government.

