International Buyers Undeterred by the UK Housing Market

Buyers purchasing a £1m UK property in 2022 in US dollars or Chinese Yuan would save £66,000 and £58,000 respectively.

British Sterling’s comparative weakness has meant that international buyers have been able to get more for their money when buying UK property.

The domestic demand for UK property is falling as supply climbs in the face of rising mortgage rates and a heightened cost of living.

Because of the current market conditions, rental properties will command high prices, quick lets, and short void periods – a good combination for investment.