Free Technical education at Sibani Institute of Technical Education by the grace of Ratikant Kanungo

Shibani Institute of Technical Education (SITE) is a premiere Technical Institution imparting education and offering B.Tech courses in several branches.

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Education is lioness milk, the one who drinks it will roar.” This is the quote by the Father of the Constitution, Mr. BhimRao Ambedkar. This quote greatly impacted Ratikanta Kanungo, and he wished to provide free technical education to deprived students and got his way through the Sibani Institute of technical education.

SITE is approved by AICTE, New Delhi and affiliated to BPUT, Rourkela, Odisha. It has a picturesque, pollution-free and peaceful campus in serene surroundings, very much amenable to the pursuit of higher learning. The Institute boasts experienced and competent faculty and staff to look after the academic, extra-academic and administrative functions.

It has Institutional and instructional infrastructure in the form of laboratories, library, computational teaching aid, 24x7 internet facility. Independent transport facility providing good mobility to students, staff, and faculty. There are separate hostels for boys and girls.

Aim and PhilosophyPreparation for complete living is education.

According to Herbert Spencer, preparation for complete living is education. This management strongly believes in this and aims to build engineers to meet the GLOBAL requirement.



As per the 2011 census, the literacy rate of Odisha among women is 64%. The main reason behind the lack of education for girls is the patriarchal thinking of families where they want to spend only on boys' education.

Ratikant Kanungo closely observed the situation and dreamt of doing something for girls' education. But the main thing is how to do that, he has a teenage dream of opening a college in Odisha, so he managed to open a college where the education for girls is almost free.

Sibani Institute of Technical Education provides free technical education to poor students, especially girls, and very affordable education to those who are efficient enough to pay the fees.

The Sibani group reserved almost 50% of seats for the students who cannot pay the high amount of college fees, and 70% of college seats are reserved for girls. They got scholarships from college and will be able to finish their studies and can transform their and their family's life.

The organization aimed to increase its reservation for scholarships in the upcoming days. Even during the time of Covid, when everything was locked, Ratikanta managed to continue college and made a profitable comeback, and motivated all others too to fight against the problems.