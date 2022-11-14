China Gold Nanoparticles Market Growing Demand and Trend 2030 | At a CAGR of 12.6% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The gold nanoparticles market size was USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Soaring need for metal nanoparticles across diverse industries and advancements in the field of nanotechnology are expected to rub off on demand for gold nanoparticles. The adoption of gold nanoparticles has been experiencing a considerable rise in nanotechnology-based therapeutics and diagnostics in the medical field. They seek adoption for applications, including treatment of cancer and tumor, along with targeted diagnosis in patients.

Nanomedicines made with gold nanoparticles are used for treatments of several chronic diseases and disorders such as cancer, kidney disease, fungal infections, high cholesterol, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, and asthma, among others. Gold nanoparticles are extensively used for biomedical applications owing to their unique properties, such as rapid and simple synthesis, large surface area, strong adsorption ability, and facile conjugation to various biomolecules.

The nanoparticles industry has been experiencing an influx of research & development activities. For instance, several types of research have implied the potential of gold nanoparticles to boost biosynthesis in plant plastids. The process further allows the assessment of these particles’ performance in various plant cells. As gold nanoparticles are considered the potential osteogenic agents, they have a huge impact on the osteoblast differentiation simulation in the field of dentistry. Additionally, titanium dental implant surfaces have experienced immense traction over the recent past, wherein gold nanoparticles seek notable adoption.

The COVID-19 impact: The scarcity in the supply of raw materials from Chinese manufacturers has resulted in a huge demand-supply gap. The market vendors are expected to fall short on raw material orders due to the logistics industry being significantly influenced owing to lockdown amid COVID-19. However, the manufacturers are expected to move away from China, aiming to decrease the risk in future that could affect the business and also reduce the producer's cluster in a single region in order to smoothen the supply chain.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America is expected to lead the gold nanoparticles market with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% over the forecasted period, owing to high demand for nanoparticles in detecting cancer, growing R&D activities, and high demand for nanotech products in medical diagnostics.

The rise in favorable government initiatives across the emerging economies, such as China and India, is facilitating healthy FDI flow in the chemical domain, thereby strengthening the regional markets.

The medical and dentistry segment is estimated to register excellent growth due to the increasing application of nanomaterials in therapeutics, medical imaging, and diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2030 since its emergence as an electronics manufacturing hub, particularly from economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Increasing efforts by producers for innovations in nanotechnology, high demand from the electronics segment, and increasing scope of application are few opportunities observed, thereby driving the market in the near future.

Key participants include Goldsol Inc., Cytodiagnostics Inc., BBI Solutions, NanoHybrids Inc., Nanosphere Inc., Nanopartz Inc, Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, Nanostellar Inc., Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and The Metalor Group, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Nanorods

Nanoshells

Nanocages

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Sensors

In Vitro Diagnostics

Probes

Catalysts

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Gold Nanoparticles market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Gold Nanoparticles market.

The global Gold Nanoparticles market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

