Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size ~ USD 2 Billion | Growth Rate ~6% By 2033

The global concrete floor coatings market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 2 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~6%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Concrete Floor Coatings Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global concrete floor coatings sealer in terms of market segmentation by product, component, application, end use and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global concrete floor coatings market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, i.e. 2023-2033. The market is segmented by end use into residential, commercial, and industrial. Out of these, the residential segment is expected to garner the highest market share by 2033, owing to increased number of residential buildings across the globe. As per estimations, in 2020, there were almost 100 million single family homes in the U.S. Further, there were around 5 million multifamily residential buildings in the same period. The global concrete floor coatings market is estimated to garner a notable revenue by the end of 2033. Due to the rapid industrialization, the demand of concrete floor coatings is expected to substantially rise owing to the need of building and construction process. Also, the growing demand for concrete floor coatings in industrial and commercial buildings is anticipated to drive the global concrete floor coatings market. Rising industrial activities along with increasing awareness about safety given by concrete floor coatings from thermal shocks and chemical attacks is forecasted to contribute to the global concrete floor coatings market growth in the assessment period.Geographically, the global concrete floor coatings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimate to garner the largest market share by the end of 2033, owing to the rapid expansion of construction industry and presence of leading market players.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Rise in Building Construction to Drive the Market Growth
Recently, there has been increment in adoption rate of concrete floor coatings in various construction industries such as building & construction. This is expected to create potential growth opportunities for key players operating in the concrete floor coatings market. Further, the increasing population, industrialization, rising disposable income, and well-established market players are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the demand for concrete floor coatings. Also, the rising residential, commercial building & construction projects, and other infrastructure development activities is also anticipated to augment the growth of concrete floor coatings market in the forecast period. Also, the rising residential, commercial building & construction projects, and other infrastructure development activities is also anticipated to augment the growth of concrete floor coatings market in the forecast period.However, the easy availability of alternative chemicals and stringent rules by government is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global concrete floor coatings market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global concrete floor coatings market which includes company profiling of BASF, BEHR PROCESS CORPORATION, DAW Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BEHR PROCESS CORPORATION, and more. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global concrete floor coatings market which includes company profiling of BASF, BEHR PROCESS CORPORATION, DAW Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BEHR PROCESS CORPORATION, and more. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global concrete floor coatings market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 