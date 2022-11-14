Precision specialist McGinley Orthopedics powers ahead with IntelliSense® Drill McGinley Orthopedics Joseph McGinley speaking at the LSI's inaugural European event

McGinley Orthopedics plan to expand the use of its flagship surgical tool powered by robotic technology into the delicate world of cranial and spinal procedures

We can deliver better outcomes for patients as we have taken the guesswork out of the operating room in common orthopedic procedures like repairing wrist fractures” — Joseph McGinley CEO & Founder McGinley Orthopedics