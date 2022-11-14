Precision specialist McGinley Orthopedics powers ahead with IntelliSense® Drill
McGinley Orthopedics plan to expand the use of its flagship surgical tool powered by robotic technology into the delicate world of cranial and spinal procedures
— Joseph McGinley CEO & Founder McGinley Orthopedics
• Wyoming-based innovator seeks new $40 million equity crowdfunding raise in quest to deliver greater accuracy, safety, and savings in surgical sector
• McGinley initiative comes as global precision surgery device market is forecast to exceed $18.99 billion by 2030
• Founder and CEO Joe McGinley says “we have taken the guesswork out of the operating room…”
McGinley Orthopedics plans to expand the use of its flagship surgical tool – powered by robotic technology – into the delicate world of cranial and spinal procedures.
The Wyoming-based innovator has seen its IntelliSense® Drill adopted across the US, delivering better fracture outcomes to patients, and providing surgeons with unparalleled accuracy.
Now McGinley Orthopedics is seeking a $40 million Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding investment offering to fund its further disruption of the surgical sector.
The drill is the flagship product in the company’s IntelliSense® HandHeld Robotics range and enables pinpoint accuracy and safety in repairing fractures needing screws and plates. Multiple sensors measure and sense depth to deliver feedback and additional confidence to the surgeon.
Founder and CEO Joseph McGinley MD, PhD (see YouTube video) said: “With better engineering, we can deliver better outcomes for patients as we have taken the guesswork out of the operating room in common orthopedic procedures like repairing wrist fractures.
“This new-found accuracy is taking unnecessary pain away from patients through right first-time procedures. This can lower cost and save time in common orthopedic surgeries and is blazing a trail in a sector which has been slow to adopt game-changing technology.”
According to a recent report by The Brainy Insights, the global precision surgery device market is expected to exceed $18.99 billion by 2030, with the handheld surgical devices segment likely to have the fastest CAGR (compound annual growth rate) - 17.15% over the forecast period.
McGinley Orthopedics was founded in 2012 with the IntelliSense Drill Technology® launching in 2015. Other breakthrough products include the Lever Action Plate System®, which enables bones and joints to be re-positioned precisely and mend without future complications.
Dr Joseph McGinley is a regular speaker and panelist at medtech events, recently joining 450 international attendees and investors at the LSI (Life Science Intelligence) Europe ’22 – Emerging Medtech Summit in London.
McGinley Orthopedics is a medical device company headquartered in Casper, Wyoming whose products increase patient safety while reducing costs. Its flagship is the IntelliSense® HandHeld Robotics range used in operating rooms across the globe.
