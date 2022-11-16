Dumortierite: The Gemstone of Enlightenment
What is Dumortierite and Why Should You Care?
Dumortierite is a beautiful and extremely hard material, a composite of aluminum and the borosilicate mineral, that is ideal for jewelry. However, faceted stones are uncommon because most of this mineral is found in cabochon form. Some Brazilian stones also contain fibrous inclusions.
Introducing Dumortierite
Dumortierite is an aluminum borosilicate mineral with a hardness of 7-8.5 on the Mohs scale. It typically forms in blue, violet, pink, brown, or green crystals and has a vitreous luster. These color variations are mainly due to the crystal structure’s iron and other trivalent atoms.
Dumortierite gets its name from French paleontologist Eugène Dumortier after discovering it in 1881 in the Rhône-Alps region of France. As the quartz has silica crystals, its name is blue dumortierite quartz.
It is located in high-temperature aluminum alloy regional metamorphic rocks and boron-rich pegmatites. Good-quality specimens occur in Austria, Brazil, Madagascar, Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Canada, and the United States.
Dumortierite Properties
1. Physical Properties
Dumortierite is an orthorhombic crystal with the chemical formula Al7BO3(SiO4)3O3 and a specific gravity of 3.3-3.4. It comes in a deep violet-to-blue color that is both appealing and unique. This stone can also be pink or brown. It has good hardness and bright color, but it is not made into a gemstone due to its lack of clarity.
The crystal mainly occurs in prismatic crystals that are translucent to transparent, but it is also found in columnar or massive crystals that are nearly opaque. These crystals can be crafted into cabochons, sculptures, eggs, beads, and spheres.
2. Metaphysical Properties
Dumortierite is a stone of identity and self-control. It encourages patience, authority, understanding, and memory.
3. Healing Properties
This blue gem has been used for its alleged healing properties, concentrated in a few key areas for centuries. These include improving intuition and memory, assisting with physical ailments, and supporting emotional balance and regulation.
Dumortierite Benefits
Dumortierite is a striking blue mineral that creates beautiful jewelry and other ornamental objects. Moreover, it is an excellent stone for bringing patience, serenity, relaxation, and harmony into one’s life.
It is ideal for anyone who wants to reduce excessive excitement and stubbornness. As a calming stone, it promotes self-esteem and confidence. Additionally, this enables you to recognize the potential of others.
The stone also boosts communication and understanding. It is associated with the throat chakra (Vishuddha), which is linked to communication and expression, and the third eye chakra (Ajna), which is connected to intuition and insight. This stone can help you express your ideas more clearly and understand the Universe’s natural order.
Dumortierite gives strength in dealing with illness and offers insights to understand and resolve the reason for a condition. It is especially beneficial in relieving headaches, diarrhea, nausea, cramping, and tension. Sunburn can also be healed by gently applying it to the injured area. It further aids in reducing inflammation throughout the body.
These stones are in various colors, but blue is the most popular and sought-after shade. While this is not a particularly rare gemstone, it can be difficult to find in jewelry stores. This is because the stone is often cut into cabochons or beads instead of being used as a faceted gem.
Designing The Gemstone
Dumortierite beads are perfect for any application in which you require the appearance of lapis lazuli at a fraction of the price. This stone is popular among the young and the young at heart and can be found in anything from necklaces to hair bead layers. It, like lapis lazuli, is attractive to both men and women. Given the wide acceptance of blue jeans, this makes sense.
How is it Used?
Dumortierite can be worn as jewelry or placed in your home or office to enjoy its benefits. You can also meditate with this to help quiet your mind and connect with your higher self.
It can also be paired with other stones to reap different benefits, including brown tourmaline, smithsonite, and datolite.
Proper Care of this Gemstone
There are several ways to cleanse gemstones. Putting the stone under lukewarm water is useful for initial cleaning, but other methods, such as smudging, must be used to cleanse it before use. This procedure is ideal for resetting and removing any negative energy it is harboring.
An ultrasonic cleaner can also be used to clean it. It is then kept for air drying. Keep it away from other materials or gemstones that could scratch the surface. Also, remove it while doing hard labor like gardening or mechanics.
Differences Between Dumortierite, Sodalite, and Lapis Lazuli
Lazurite, lazulite, dumortierite, and sodalite are all beautiful blue stones used in jewelry and other decorative items for centuries. This crystal can also be substituted for lapis lazuli. While these four crystals may look similar at first glance, they have quite a few differences. Here’s a look at the key distinctions between the four:
While lazulite appears vitreous, sodalite appears dull and greasy. Dumortierite, like lazulite, has a vitreous luster, but its crystals are fibrous, unlike lazulite and lapis lazuli. Also, it is found in deeper blue/violet color, while lapis lazuli is often a blue gemstone with white streaks or patterns.
The crystals’ intense blue color is also distinct from lazulite’s standard colors, which include yellow-green and blue-green hues.
This gemstone is highly sought after and may be used in various ways. It helps people with multiple issues, from emotional blockages to physical ailments, and is essential to your daily life and devotions.
Further Information
Dumortierite is an unbelievably calming stone that aids in releasing fears and confusion, boosting self-confidence, particularly when embarking on a new project or endeavor. It blows away cobwebs and brings clarity through simplification, much like a stiff breeze. Simple solutions become more apparent, and the mind is no longer blocked up with unnecessary opinions or concerns.
Because most of this mineral includes boron, a member of the kingdom’s cleaning agents, it helps clear the chakras while rebuilding overall balance, particularly in the immune response. Its central emphasis is on the throat Chakra, particularly the thyroid, and it can treat thyroid situations as if over- or under-active.
