InfiniteDATA and Beta Systems Announce a Strategic Partnership to Distribute AutomateNOW! Platform

WARSAW, POLAND, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfiniteDATA, the software leader behind the Enterprise Automation and Orchestration platform AutomateNOW!, announces a far-reaching strategic partnership with Beta Systems Software AG. Under this agreement, Beta Systems will champion AutomateNOW! among its portfolio of software products and services.

The partnership will grow InfiniteDATA's presence on the market by offering AutomateNOW! platform to the existing Beta Systems’ customer base (3900+ customers) and to new clients looking for the most robust and modern enterprise automation software. Businesses will benefit from a single point of control across their heterogeneous ecosystems, orchestrating their cloud, data, ERP, mainframe, and any other processes or third-party services.

Miroslaw Andziak, co-founder and CEO of InfiniteDATA, said: “I believe that this alliance will change the status quo in the DACH market. For over 20 years, Beta Systems has built a solid and unique position as the trusted advisor to enterprise customers. This partnership derives the best of both companies for the benefit of the customers. One plus one become three.”

“Combining Beta Systems’ experience and unique understanding of DACH enterprise customers with the capabilities of AutomateNOW! Platform, the best-in-class Automation Orchestration Solution according to EMA Radar, we are positioned to transform the automation market”, said Dr. Andreas Huth, Member of the Management Board at Beta Systems.

The blend of Beta Systems’ extensive experience in delivering software products and InfiniteDATA’s proven ability to increase companies’ operational efficiency will bring significant value to organizations accelerating their digitalization efforts.



About InfiniteDATA

InfiniteDATA is a software company headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. Operating in the market since 2010, it’s the provider of the globally recognized Enterprise Automation and Orchestration platform AutomateNOW!

AutomateNOW! was ranked #1 in the Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report for Workload Automation in both Q4 2019 and Q4 2021. Since its launch, the product has disrupted the mature WLA market with its innovative approach to architecture based on microservices. The one-click-away concept, web-based interface, self-service, and collaboration features make AutomateNOW! a groundbreaking solution that democratizes access to automation and its advantages across the whole enterprise, empowering both IT and business users with the necessary tools and information.

InfiniteDATA is valued for its visionary view on enterprise automation and excellent ability to execute. This vision translates directly into several unique capabilities and functionalities of AutomateNOW! which make a significant difference for companies that aim for the digital transformation of their processes:

● Infinite scalability thanks to the microservices architecture,

● Over 300 out-of-the-box integrations including ERP, ETL, Databases, Cloud (Azure, AWS, GCP), Big Data, z/OS, and countless other systems,

● Contextual Intelligence approach that adds an extra dimension for adaptability of executing workloads to changing business insights,

● Flexible SaaS offering available in Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google cloud options with 99.95% availability,

● Most advanced SAP automation capabilities enabling to perform all types of advanced orchestration out of the box.

InfiniteDATA and its partner network distribute AutomateNOW! globally, serving the largest customers in Banking, Insurance, Telco, Manufacturing, Retail, and Energy sectors.



About Beta Systems

Beta Systems Software Aktiengesellschaft (BSS, ISIN DE000A2BPP88) was founded in 1983, is listed in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse and employs around 650 people across the Group. The company is headquartered in Berlin – other important development sites are located in Cologne, Munich, Neustadt (Weinstrasse), Rietheim-Weilheim, Rengsdorf, Szczecin and Wroclaw.

Beta Systems is active nationally and internationally with more than 20 of its own group companies and numerous partner companies. More than 3,900 companies worldwide use products and solutions from the Beta Systems Group, making it one of the leading medium-sized and independent software providers in Europe.