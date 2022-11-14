Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market to Outstrip US$ 10,363.27 Million by 2027 | The Insight Partners
Research Department Explosive market in Europe and North America is driven by increasing defense expenditure and rising mining activities across these regionsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled " the “Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Explosives, Pyrotechnics, and Others) and Application (Military and Civilian)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.
Global Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Report Coverage- details
Market Size Value in- US$ 8,061.38 Million in 2019
Market Size Value by- US$ 10,363.27 Million by 2027
Growth rate- CAGR of 3.3% from 2020-2027
Forecast Period- 2020-2027
Base Year- 2020
No. of Pages- 152
No. of Tables- 56
No. of Charts & Figures- 69
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Type and Application
Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America
Country scop- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The global research department explosive market was valued at US$ 8,061.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,363.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. Research department explosive (RDX) is hard, dissolvable in different solvents such as ethanol and ether, and insoluble in water. The manufacturing process of RDX comprises multiple stages, such as nitration, raw materials storing and feeding, filtration, disintegration, and transport. Various manufacturers are investing comprehensively in research & development activities to build up pioneering products to support the defense forces and fulfill ever-escalating product demand.
Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
The major players operating in the global research department explosive market are BAE Systems, Chemring Group PLC, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Nitro-Chem SA, Eurenco, PRVA ISKRA â€“ NAMENSKA A.D., Austin Powder, Dyno Nobel, Ensign-Bickford Industries, Inc., and Orica Limited, among others.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market
The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. As of January 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are among of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures updated on January 2021, there are ~83,322,449 confirmed cases and 1,831,412 total deaths globally. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemicals & materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is also one of the worst-affected countries. The lockdown of different plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains and disrupting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals & materials sales. Multiple companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors are impacting the chemicals & materials industry negatively and thus acting as a restraining factors for the growth of various markets related to this industry.
Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market Insights
Based on type, the research department explosive market is segmented into explosives, pyrotechnics, and others. In 2019, the explosives segment led the market. Explosives are categorized as primary and secondary based on their vulnerability to initiation. Primary explosives are referred to as initiating explosives as they can be utilized to ignite the secondary explosives. Secondary explosives—which include cyclo-1,3,5-trimethylene-2,4,6-trinitramine (RDX), TNT, and others—are more predominant at military sites than primary explosives. Because secondary explosives are formulated to explode only under specific circumstances, they often are utilized as bolstering or main charge explosives. Due to the benefits and characteristics mentioned above, the market growth for the explosives segment is also expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of new preparation styles for RDX has aided the growth of the global research department explosive market.
The global research department explosive market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. The rise in demand for RDX in military and civilian applications drives the market growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, RDX is increasingly used in the construction and mining industries. The mining industry requires such high-performance explosives for rock excavation and exploration activities. The market in Europe and North America is driven by increasing defense expenditure and rising mining activities across these regions.
