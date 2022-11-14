Agricultural Microbials Market Will Touch Nearly USD 17.48 Bn, Expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Agricultural Microbials market Increasing adoption of biopesticides & biofertilizers to enhance the quality of the crops and plants are drives revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agricultural Microbials Market is estimated to reach USD 17.48 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.5%, according to a new report generated by Reports and Data. Agricultural microbes are important elements essential for plant growth and soil fertility. Bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and fungi are the various types of Agricultural Microbials that are beneficial for plant or crop growth.

The increasing adoption of organic farming techniques, increasing popularity of biofertilizers and biopesticides for crop improvement, and the desire for organic food among consumers are the significant factors facilitating the growth of the Agricultural Microbials market. The growing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and the reduction in the developmental cost of microbial products in comparison with traditional chemical pesticides are predicted to expand the global market for Agricultural Microbials.

The global market has been ruthlessly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The demand and supply chain has been affected, and so has the production.

Top Companies: Bayer CropScience (Germany), Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Corteva (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Certis USA LLC (U.S.), and CHR. Hansen Holdings (Denmark) Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Queensland Agricultural Seeds (Australia), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novagreen Inc. (Canada), XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Italpollina Usa, Inc. (U.S.)

Further key finding from The Report Suggestion:

The widespread utilization of bacteria in preparing biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers is increasing the demand for the bacterial segment. They help in enhancing the growth and yield of the plant and perform several growth-promoting functions.

Based on the crop type, the Vegetables and Fruits segment is predicted to dominate the market from 2021 to 2028 due to the extensive utilization and demand for fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain the nutritional balance in the diet.

Based on the formulation, the liquid is estimated to dominate the market as they are more convenient than the dry form. They are easy to apply and do not require procedures such as mixing, which minimizes the chances of contamination.

The cereals and grains section is accounted to hold a considerable market share from 2021 to 2028. The microbes help in the photosynthesis process for cereal crops like rice.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Agricultural Biologicals Market due to advanced technologies used in the agricultural industry and growing awareness regarding the benefits of microbials over chemical fertilizers.

The South American region market is approximated to witness the fastest growth as most of the farmers in this region are shifting to microbials and organic farming.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Bacterial

Bacillus spp

Rhizobium spp

Enterobacteriaceae

Pasteuria

Streptomyces

Fungi

Trichoderma spp

mycorrhizal fungi

Others

Viruses

Protozoa

Based On Crop type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

Turfs

Ornamentals

plantation crops

forages

Based On Functions: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Soil amendments

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Crop protection

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Other modes of application

Based On Formulation: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Dry

Dry granules

Water-dispersible granules

Wettable powders

Liquid

Emulsifiable concentrates

Suspension concentrates

Soluble liquid concentrates

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Agricultural Biologicals Market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market key players

3.2 Global Agricultural Microbials size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Agricultural Biologicals Market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

