Boehmite Market Estimates to Surpass USD 719.41 million, Expanding at a CAGR of 16.20% By 2030 | Reports and Data

Increasing use of boehmite in lithium ion batteries owing to its attributes such as high thermal and chemical stability is a key factor driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global boehmite market size is expected to reach USD 719.41 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 16.20%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of boehmite as a lithium ion battery separator, as a carrier material for catalytic converters, and in cement and glass production is a key factor expected to contribute to market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cement due to increasing construction activities globally is also expected to further contribute to revenue growth going ahead.

Boehmite is an aluminium oxide hydroxide mineral that is typically found in tropical laterites and bauxites on alumno-silicate bedrock. Dispersible boehmite are extensively used in applications such as binder for catalysis, as refractory materials, and sol-gel ceramics, among others. Boehmite alumina powders are now also used for surface coatings and as polymer additives. Application is boehmite in surface coatings offers increased thermal and chemical stability and improves quality and shelf life of the product. High-purity boehmite is white in colour but exhibits traces of yellow, green, brown, or red owing to impurities.

Top Key Companies: Sasol, Nabaltec AG, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOR Minerals, Silkem d.o.o., Osang Group Co., Ltd., DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A., Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co., Ltd., TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co., Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd. are some key companies in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The water dispersible segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing application of water-soluble boehmites in ceramics, paints and coatings materials, polymer additives, and refractory materials, among others.

Li-ion battery separator segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing use of boehmite as lithum ion battery separator owing to its superior thermal stability and chemical stability. Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries owing to growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is further expected to contribute to the revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of electric vehicles, increasing number of construction and manufacturing activities due to availability of cost-effective raw materials and labor, and growing presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Water Dispersible

Acid Dispersible High

Neutral To Alkaline Dispersible

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Thermoplastics

Coatings

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Consumer goods

Medical, Packaging

Industrial

Oil Refineries

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Thanks for reading our report.

