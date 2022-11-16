Los Angeles Teacher Shares Her Own Suicide Story In New Book In The Hope It Will Save The Lives Of Others

Alive To Thrive: Life After Attempting Suicide - Our Stories available to order now Los Angeles Teacher Determined To Save Lives With Release Of New Book Alive to Thrive Author, Author Coach, Publisher and Human Rights Activist Dawn Bates

With More And More People Choosing To Take Their Own Life, It Is Time We All Found The Strength To Talk With One Another

We don’t want to be lectured, patronised or given pity. We just need to hear we are going to get through this and ideas on how to get through to the other side.” — Erica Lopez