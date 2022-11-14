Workplace Services Market Size to Gain $193+Bn by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.6%; says The Insight Partners
The Workplace Services Market is projected to reach US$ 193.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners added a comprehensive research document of 150+ pages on Workplace Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2028 with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Workplace Services Market was valued at US$ 88.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 193.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market, and prominent players with their developments in the market. This report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, share, growth, demand, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market. Workplace Services Market report provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global market.
The consumer goods & retail sector, which offers a huge platform for consumers, is increasing at an unprecedented rate across the world. The sector helps numerous businesses reach easily to customers, and hence, necessary exposure to business is achieved. The sector is one of the mature industries in the US, where consumers are highly inclined toward online shopping. As per the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the US retail e-commerce sales were US$ 160.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The industry is also popular among consumers of all ages in developing APAC countries, such as India and China. Surging consumer goods & retail industry is demanding workplace services.
Retailers across the world work in challenging times under constant pressure to evolve and to keep pace with growing customer expectation. Whether it is devices, people, or applications, connectivity offers workplace transformation, which allows colleagues and in-store teams to advance within their role and offer an improved retail customer experience. The need for a connected workforce is propelling with the mounting digital workplace services, which helps teams to connect, communicate, and collaborate.
An International Workplace Services Market report explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The industry report makes available an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This wide ranging report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast.
Some of The Key Players Covered in the Workplace Services Market:
A few developments by key players are listed below:
In February 2021, Unisys Corporation announced that it had partnered with Lenovo. Under this partnership, Unisys Corporation would support Lenovo's Internet of Think (IoT) Solutions with Unisys Corporation’s Digital Workplace Services.
In June 2020, Wipro announced that it had partnered with Citrix and Microsoft. Under this partnership, Wipro would leverage host services offered by Citrix and Microsoft for rapid and secure deployment of reliable digital workspaces (including application suites).
In December 2020, DXC Technology announced that it had partnered with Microsoft. Under the partnership, DXC Technology would leverage Microsoft’s suite of services, such as Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 and Teams, to improve and enhance DXC Technology Modern Workplace Services and solution.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Workplace Services Market
North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the region's economic growth negatively. Presently, the US is the world’s worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with 28,659,480 confirmed cases and 520,751 deaths as per the World Health Organization (WHO).
The US is one of the prominent markets for workplace services. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico negatively impacted various industries in 2020. However, workplace services vendors continued their operations remotely to offer the best services to their end users. Even in the pandemic, several market players continued to be well-positioned to support their end users through the crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled businesses to boost their digital transformations, which results in the eradication of traditional barriers to progress. Companies continue to help their end users by engaging virtually, modernizing and migrating applications to the cloud, allowing a remote workforce, and focusing on cybersecurity and IT resiliency.
The global Workplace Services market has been segmented as follows:
by Service Type
End-User Outsourcing Services
Tech Support Services
by Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
by Organization Size
Telecom – IT and ITES
BFSI
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare and Life Science
Government and Public Sector
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Education
Others
Regions and Country Level Analysis:
The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Workplace Services markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
