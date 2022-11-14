Digital Human Avatar Market Report 2022-2030, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Digital Human Avatar Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Digital Human Avatar market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Digital Human Avatar market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Digital Human Avatar industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Digital Human Avatar industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications

digital human avatar market size is expected to reach USD 527.58 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global digital human avatar market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers. Integration of conversational intelligence of virtual human avatar enables possibility of a scalable interaction between a human being and the avatar, thus allowing directed approach to understand a customer’s needs. Digital human avatars are capable of conversing with customers through text or speech to offer product recommendations. Also, these avatars can help visitors to navigate across a product catalog and proactively mimic a sales person by initiating a conversation in any languages, and subsequently understand consumer preferences via their replies on basis of prebuilt algorithm, in order to provide suitable responses to a customers’ queries.

Increasing number of contact centers is another factor driving demand for digital human avatars or virtual idols as employing customer care executives for handling of customer queries via chats and live replies is costly and a time-consuming process. This, along with managing scenarios in which customers might not receive any response to their queries, due to unknown reasons, are driving deployment of digital avatars. A virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatar comes with a large amount of information, which when processed with prebuilt algorithms, allows it to resolve any discrepancy or query that a customer might have. Also, these avatars can respond to customer queries much faster than live human agents and are considered immensely beneficial in situations where it becomes humanly impossible to manage a heavy query inflow to be resolved by a fixed number of live human agents. A digital human can rely on a single cloud function for multiple query handling from several visitors to provide rather efficient and rapid query resolution.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Digital Human Avatar industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

UneeQ, Microsoft Corporation, Didimo Inc., Wolf3D, HOUR ONE AI, Spatial Systems, Inc., CARV3D, DeepBrain AI, Soul Machines, and Synthesia Ltd.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Digital Human Avatar market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Digital Human Avatar market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Digital Human Avatar market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital human avatar market on the basis of product type, industry verticals, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Non-Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Gaming & Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• Overview of the company’s Digital Human Avatar products & services

• Analysis of recent financial performance–annual revenue of the companies

• Assessment of developments–activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

