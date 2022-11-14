Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market to reach over USD 50.45 billion by the year 2030

Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market info Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market seg

Global Novel Drug delivery systems cancer therapy market is estimated to reach over USD 50.45 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.75%

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market (by Product (Nanoparticles (Liposomes, Polymer, Micelles, Other Nanoparticles) And Embolization Particles (PVA Particles, Drug-Eluting Beads, Liquid Emboli, And Other Embolization Particles)))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global novel drug delivery systems cancer therapy market is estimated to reach over USD 50.45 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.75% during the forecast period.

Improved therapies benefit novel drug delivery technologies, which also extend the time and effectiveness of therapeutic action. It provides improved patient compliance with reduced dose frequency. One of the major factors driving this market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Other important factors include the availability of financing for research, growing knowledge of alternate forms of treatment, and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries. Additionally, the usage of nanoparticles in cancer treatment is anticipated to promote market expansion. The development of novel drug delivery systems cancer therapy market is anticipated to be hindered during the forecast period by a lack of knowledge about alternative medicines and insufficient funding.

The clinical benefits of embolic agents and nanoparticles over other therapies and drug delivery systems, technological advancements producing new and innovative treatments, and advancing therapeutic evidence of already established pharmaceutical dosage forms are driving the market for novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy. Rising healthcare costs, higher R&D expenditure by major cancer therapy market manufacturers to develop innovative therapeutics and continued regulatory approvals of new medications are all factors in the market's expansion. Throughout the projection period, major players in the market for novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy are anticipated to profit from unexplored markets.

Prominent Players in the Novel Drug Delivery Systems Cancer Therapy Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

GALEN

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Shire

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

BTG

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Growing expenditure on health, higher R&D investment by major novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market manufacturers for novel therapeutic development and continued regulatory approvals of new pharmaceuticals contribute to market expansion. Therefore, increased funding for developing novel drugs, the number of research projects looking for new treatments, the prevalence of cancer, and increased marketing and promotional efforts by manufacturers are some of the major reasons driving this market's expansion.

Challenges:

The growth of the market for novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy may be constrained by the high cost of care. The market is also expected to be hindered by a lack of knowledge about complementary therapies and funding to create novel drug delivery methods due to the fact that organisations for cancer research require a substantial amount of funds and skill. Research initiatives in developing nations are impoverished, despite wealthy countries having many institutions supporting cutting-edge technology. Additionally, these nations have low awareness of novel and alternative treatments, which hinders the use of novel drug delivery systems in statistics on the market for cancer therapy.

Regional Trends:

The North American novel drug delivery systems in the cancer therapy market are expected to register a significant market share in revenue and be projected to grow at a high CAGR. Increased funding for the development of novel drugs, an increase in the number of research projects looking for new treatments, and a rise in cancer incidence, as well as marketing and promotional efforts by manufacturers, are some of the major drivers driving this market's expansion. FDA approvals for NDDS' commercial availability and an increase in clinical trials for this medication are anticipated to stimulate market expansion in this region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold a significant market share. Due to the rise in the prevalence of cancer in China and Japan, an increase in the number of older adults in Japan, collaborations between China to advance cancer research and an increase in knowledge of novel treatments throughout Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2022-Dual Chamber Bags (DCB), which Cufic Biosciences Ltd., are 2-Chamber IV bags made of polypropylene (DEHP free) with a peelable aluminum foil that allow the storage of unstable pharmaceuticals that need to be reconstituted right before being administered to the patient.

• In October 2019-The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced plans to spend $100 million over the next four years on gene therapies to treat HIV and sickle cell disease. The market will expand due to the government's backing for gene treatments.

Segmentation of Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market-

By Product

• Nanoparticles

o Liposomes

o Polymer

o Micelles

o Other nanoparticles

• Embolization particles

o PVA particles

o Drug-eluting beads

o Liquid emboli

o Other embolization particles

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

