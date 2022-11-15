Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,837 in the last 365 days.

People's Bank - Sri Lanka Wins Five International Awards At Global Business Review Magazine Awards – 2022

People's Bank a State-Owned Commercial Bank In Sri Lanka has won Five International Awards At The Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2022 - Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People's Bank is a State-Owned Commercial Bank In Sri Lanka And It Is The Second Largest Financial Service Provider In The Country In Terms Of Assets, Loans, And Deposits. Established On 1 July 1961, With Its Head Office In The Capital City Of Colombo. The Bank offers Retail & Corporate Banking Services, With A Network Of 742 Local Branches, And Service Centre's. It's Not Only The Reputation But The Consumers' Ratings That Make People's Bank One Of The Most Reliable Banks In Sri Lanka. Such Consistency In Service Quality And Delivery Makes People's Bank A Top Banking Solutions Provider Which Also Is A Primary Reason For Them To Have Been Recognized With Top Awards In Prestigious Categories.

Awards Winning Categories By People Bank – 2022

Most Responsive Bank Sri Lanka 2022
Best Consumer Digital Bank Sri Lanka 2022
Best Development Bank Sri Lanka 2022
Banking Chairman Of The Year Sri Lanka 2022 – Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakse.
Banking CEO Of The Year Sri Lanka 2022 – Mr. Ranjith Kodituwakku.

Commenting On People's Bank Winning The Awards, the Chief Editor Of Global Business Review Magazine Said, "It's Not Often That We Honour A Winner With More Than Two Awards, Or Even Three, But People's Bank Has Knocked All Five Awards This Year. Congratulations To Them And An Absolutely Incredible Achievement.

Commenting On The Award, Mr. Ranjith Kodituwakku (CEO – People's Bank) Says, "I Am Delighted To Accept This Award And Dedicate It To The Staff Of People's Bank Who Have Offered Unstinted Support To Take Our Vision For Banking Transformation To The Next Level. Despite Various Obstacles, People's Bank Has Achieved This Daunting Task Successfully, And In The Process, Has Set Various Milestones In The Banking Sector.

Commenting On The Award, Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakse(Chairman – People's Bank) Says "This Achievement Is Yet Another Testament To People's Bank's Unwavering Commitment To Look Beyond Mere Profit Motives And Assist The Country Whenever Called To Do So. It Gives Us A Great Sense Of Fulfilment To See That Our Efforts Have Brought About The Desired Results In Terms Of Curbing The Pandemic Situation And Bringing Back The Country To Normalcy. I Dedicate This Award To All The Staff Members And Stakeholders Of The Bank Who Have Been An Integral Part Of The Bank.

Elisha NN
Global Business Review Magazine
+971 58 143 4156
info@grbizm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

People's Bank - Sri Lanka Wins Five International Awards At Global Business Review Magazine Awards – 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.