People's Bank - Sri Lanka Wins Five International Awards At Global Business Review Magazine Awards – 2022
People's Bank a State-Owned Commercial Bank In Sri Lanka has won Five International Awards At The Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2022 - Dubai.DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People's Bank is a State-Owned Commercial Bank In Sri Lanka And It Is The Second Largest Financial Service Provider In The Country In Terms Of Assets, Loans, And Deposits. Established On 1 July 1961, With Its Head Office In The Capital City Of Colombo. The Bank offers Retail & Corporate Banking Services, With A Network Of 742 Local Branches, And Service Centre's. It's Not Only The Reputation But The Consumers' Ratings That Make People's Bank One Of The Most Reliable Banks In Sri Lanka. Such Consistency In Service Quality And Delivery Makes People's Bank A Top Banking Solutions Provider Which Also Is A Primary Reason For Them To Have Been Recognized With Top Awards In Prestigious Categories.
Awards Winning Categories By People Bank – 2022
Most Responsive Bank Sri Lanka 2022
Best Consumer Digital Bank Sri Lanka 2022
Best Development Bank Sri Lanka 2022
Banking Chairman Of The Year Sri Lanka 2022 – Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakse.
Banking CEO Of The Year Sri Lanka 2022 – Mr. Ranjith Kodituwakku.
Commenting On People's Bank Winning The Awards, the Chief Editor Of Global Business Review Magazine Said, "It's Not Often That We Honour A Winner With More Than Two Awards, Or Even Three, But People's Bank Has Knocked All Five Awards This Year. Congratulations To Them And An Absolutely Incredible Achievement.
Commenting On The Award, Mr. Ranjith Kodituwakku (CEO – People's Bank) Says, "I Am Delighted To Accept This Award And Dedicate It To The Staff Of People's Bank Who Have Offered Unstinted Support To Take Our Vision For Banking Transformation To The Next Level. Despite Various Obstacles, People's Bank Has Achieved This Daunting Task Successfully, And In The Process, Has Set Various Milestones In The Banking Sector.
Commenting On The Award, Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakse(Chairman – People's Bank) Says "This Achievement Is Yet Another Testament To People's Bank's Unwavering Commitment To Look Beyond Mere Profit Motives And Assist The Country Whenever Called To Do So. It Gives Us A Great Sense Of Fulfilment To See That Our Efforts Have Brought About The Desired Results In Terms Of Curbing The Pandemic Situation And Bringing Back The Country To Normalcy. I Dedicate This Award To All The Staff Members And Stakeholders Of The Bank Who Have Been An Integral Part Of The Bank.
