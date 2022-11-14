GCC-based interior design firms shine at the inaugural Moscow Interior and Design Week

Inaugural MIDW

The five-day showcase provided interior designers with an opportunity to witness creative décor concepts from Middle East and North Africa companies.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever Moscow Interior and Design Week (MIDW), which took place from November 1 to 6, ended on a memorable note following a classic exhibition by the Middle East and North Africa-based (MENA) firms who showcased some of their unique, culturally-inspired creations and innovations for various décor and construction applications.

VDNH Pavilions 55 and 57, the Digital Business Space (DBS), shopping malls, museums and historic buildings of the city were the center of attraction at the exhibition as visitors flocked the stands to catch a glimpse of some of the tech companies from MENA and other regions that specialize in interior design, finishing materials and decor elements.

Representation from MENA included Classy House Furniture, Concept Furniture, High class Furniture, Le Chateau / Lumier, Tagro For Industry & Commerce, CLEVER, and Egyptian Furniture Export Council/Export Council for Building, Refractory & Mettallurgy Industries.

The event attracted over 200,000 visitors who also got an opportunity to experience and learn about the latest achievements of Russia-based companies in the fields of interior and architectural design, furniture production, interior and decor, and manufacturing of finishing and building materials.

Over 200 world-renowned experts from various fields spoke within the MIDW Business Program. Among them were Karim Rashid, an industrial designer of Egyptian origin (USA/Egypt), Yusuke Takahashi (YT Architects/Japan), Deborah Mendez and Igor Macedo (Tetro/Brazil), Amir Kabulov (Kazakhstan), Ashot and Armine Snkhchyan (SNKH/Armenia), and Sofia Gizerskaya (Sappho clothing and interior brand, Uzbekistan).

In addition, leading industry experts from China - David Chen (URBAN REVIVO), Douglas Newkirk (architect and interior designer), Teo Rojas (Brandon) and Billy Elliot-Wong (WONGBRAND.design) - were among the speakers at the Moscow Interior and Design Week.

The event saw 18 agreements made between various companies and development centers, including cooperation agreement between the UAE-based National Pulse LLC and Rocket Group LLC to enter the UAE market with a total shipment volume of AED90,000,000 (1.5 billion rubles).

KED Group and Mass Furniture and design (Turkey) also inked a cooperation and collaborative activity agreement for the delivery of furniture worth AED90,000,000 (1.5 billion rubles).

More than 85 Moscow shopping malls jointly hosted the exhibition, which also featured leading companies from other Russian regions. The event also provided the visitors to discover what Russian companies can offer.

The exhibition was a welcome move and was also viewed as an opportunity to accelerate the development of the industry as a whole. The event also exposed the participants to discover emerging opportunities for creating new products as well as strengthening existing business partnerships with other manufacturers.

Over the course of the exhibition, Yandex.Market - the general partner of the MIDW – was taking orders for furniture, decor elements, and other materials from exhibiting manufacturers, applying a special discount to each of them. The marketplace also ran a corner at VDNH Pavilion 57, where it presented its latest solutions for a convenient online shopping experience.

MIDW was held with the support of the all-Russian nonprofit organization Union of Russian Designers and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow.