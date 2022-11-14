Conductive Textiles Market Potentially Growing [+CAGR of 15.8%] Significant Business Opportunities to 2027

Conductive Textiles Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Conductive Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global conductive textiles market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2022-2027.

Conductive Textiles Market Overview 2022-27

A conductive textile is a type of fabric that is produced from strands of metal that are blended, woven, or coated during the manufacturing of the textile. Gold, nickel, titanium, and copper are some of the primarily used metals that are woven into the textile to enhance electrical properties. The metals are deposited chemically with autocatalytic chemistry, coated with physical vapor deposition techniques, or printed with conductive nanoparticle inks. They exhibit various advantageous properties, including high strength, heat insulation, water absorbency, flexibility, elasticity, dyeability, and washability. The commonly available product variants include anti-static textiles, e-textile, functional coatings, and EM shielding textiles.

Conductive Textiles Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The rising awareness regarding the benefits of conductive textiles is one of the key factors primarily accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for conductive textiles in the military and defense sectors and the increasing product application in wearable medical and fitness devices are driving the market growth. Moreover, the key market players are integrating graphene fibers with actuators, sensors, and heating panels to control electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, power transfer, signal, and static dissipation, which is boosting the market growth. Besides this, significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the implementation of favorable government policies to improve conditions of the textile industry are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Conductive Textiles Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global conductive textiles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players: Conductive Textiles Market Report

• 3M Company

• Bekaert S.A.

• Herculite Inc.

• Kinetic Polymers

• Seiren Co Ltd.

• Statex Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH

• Swicofil AG

• TIBTECH Innovations

• Toray Industries Inc.

• UBE Industries Ltd

Market Segmentation for the Conductive Textiles Market:

The report has segmented the global conductive textiles market on the basis of fabric, product, applications and region.

Breakup by Fabric:

• Cotton

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Woven Textiles

• Non-Woven Textiles

• Knitted Textiles

Breakup by Application:

• Military and Defense

• Healthcare

• Sports and Fitness

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

