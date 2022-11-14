CybeReady Ranked Among the Top Security Training Platforms in G2 User Reviews
CybeReady Receives Score of 4.8 out of 5 Stars for its Fast, Effective Security Training Platform, with High Performer and Highest User Adoption NodsSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced that the CybeReady Security Awareness Training Platform is currently rated 4.8 out of 5 on the G2 business software review platform, outranking KnowBe4 (4.7) and Infosec IQ (4.5). The solution was applauded by customers as a highly efficient training solution with advanced automation for a result-driven learning experience, earning it High Performer and Highest User Adoption badges in its category.
As one of the largest and most trusted software marketplaces, G2 claims more than 60 million people frequent the site annually, using G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. By bringing the collective power of trusted peers to the forefront, business buyers have transparency when evaluating B2B software technologies. G2 reviews include insights from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data to score competitive products.
In the G2 review profile of CybeReady’s fully-managed security training platform, customers judged based on assessment, training, and administration capabilities, giving exceptionally high scores for the platform’s Ease of Use (9.4), Quality of Support (9.5), and Ease of Setup (9.3). To underpin a strong security foundation, CybeReady continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks, operates 365 days a year, and creates a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee. With security teams often overloaded today with a nearly insurmountable number of tasks, the CybeReady platform is fully-managed and provides everything needed to run right out of the box.
According to one Five Star G2 review by a senior staff software engineer:
“Recently we've had a lot of attacks on our employees remotely or in the organization, but this tool’s proactive approach has reduced the attacks completely. CybeReady is very cost-effective and does not have any extra cost whatsoever. It has been a great help in my organization.”
In another review by a security engineer at an enterprise organization, the user stated:
“I like how CyberReady is user-friendly and made up of experts who support their customers whenever they are in need. I use this tool to train and phish all our users. It's an amazing tool that shows specific numbers as we trend over time and improves security awareness within our organization.”
Key features scored in the G2 review included:
Assessment
● Continuous Assessment - The ability to automate assessments or have them scheduled and delivered continuously.
● Phishing Assessment - Sends users fake phishing emails to test the user's spam and email threat-identification abilities.
● Baselining - Assesses the current state of user security training, prior to training, which can be used to track performance and improvement.
Training
● Content Library - Provides users with a pre-built library of useable security-related informational content.
● Interactive Training - Engages users through content in the form of interactive applications, games, and modules.
● Gamification - Contains gamification tools, including but not limited to badges, leaderboards, and point scoring.
Administration
Risk-scoring calculates risk based on user behavior, baselines, and improvements.
● Customization - Customizable solution so administers can adjust content to industry, position, etc.
● White-labeling - Allows users to implement their own branding throughout the platform.
● Reporting - Provides analytics tools that reveal important business metrics and tracks progress.
“With high levels of cyberattacks expected for 2023, we are focused on helping organizations to deploy our security awareness training solution, which is data-driven and designed to deliver fast meaningful results out-of-the-box,” said Eitan Fogel, CyberReady’s CEO. “The positive ratings in G2 validate our focus on relieving cybersecurity managers from this burden and allowing them to safeguard their organization with nearly zero IT effort.”
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
