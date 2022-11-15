VisibilityOne Unveils First Ever Microsoft Teams Rooms Tenantless Monitoring System
Only VisibilityOne provides IT departments LIVE meeting monitoring diagnostics and AI resolution for collaboration calls inside or outside the Tenant structure.
VisibilityOne’s platform has reached an impressive level of sophistication unique in the history of monitoring and management tools. AI-driven diagnostics and Real-Time healing set a new standard.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine LIVE call details for all Microsoft Teams Rooms hosting or dialing into a 3rd party call, inside or outside the Tenant structure. Cross-tenant, inter-tenant, or Tenantless calls are securely monitored without entering your Microsoft Tenant ID or requiring O365 administrator integration. Your IT support team can now have a holistic view of all call types.
If you rely on Microsoft’s Dashboard, you will quickly realize that only historical information is provided in the standard service. Even with Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro, enterprises lack a single, integrated experience that delivers a LIVE monitoring view of all calls within and outside their tenant.
VisibilityOne is the only App that IT professionals can rely on to monitor their Microsoft Teams Rooms through a single, integrated LIVE experience. Our application supports all calls into and across all tenant and tenantless call types – in a single integrated dashboard.
VisibilityOne delivers a LIVE meeting monitoring experience focusing on proactivity, self-healing, network path detection, hardware availability, IoT, and integrated troubleshooting tools. Let’s look at some of the actionable insights with VisibilityOne.
VisibilityOne MTR agent features:
• Call status
• Live WIFI status
• Scheduled meetings
• Connected device list (Mic/Camera, speaker)
• Self-healing connected device list (Mic/Camera, speaker)
• 30-day utilization list
• Alert notifications
• 30-day incident history
• MTR health (CPU, mem, disk)
• Network path detection (See the path a call is taking/network) performance.
• Remote relaunch meeting app
• Remote testing console (Ping, QoS Test, Traceroute, UDP Firewall Trace)
• Remote reboot MTR
• Support for all Microsoft Teams Rooms running Windows OS (Yealink, Lenovo, etc.)
VisibilityOne has launched the industry’s most robust real-time advanced diagnostic and monitoring solution that provides AI-driven fault resolution for conferencing technologies like MS Teams, Zoom, Crestron, Poly, Logitech, and Cisco along with remote hybrid users. Our offering gives our partners and customers an incredible level of new technical insights in a simple intuitive dashboard.
“VisibilityOne’s platform has now reached an impressive level of sophistication and modernization unique in the history of monitoring and management tools. The AI-driven diagnostics and automatic Real-Time healing set a new standard for these kinds of systems.” Kent Lowell, industry advisor and former GM of BT’s global managed services division.
Winner of the InfoComm 2021 AVTechnology and Tech&Learning Awards, the 2021 TMC Remote Work Pioneer Award, the 2020 InfoComm AV Technology Best of Show Award, 2019 NSCA Product Innovation Award Winner, featured on, AVNetwork, INC Magazine, UC Today, Commercial Integrator.
