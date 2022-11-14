SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the India soft skills training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.14% during 2022-2027.

Soft skills represent a combination of communication and people skills, personality traits, career preferences, attitudes, and emotional and social intelligence. Individuals undertake professional training to improve these skills in order to achieve personal or professional goals. Soft skills training, which can be provided through offline or online platforms, assists organizations by improving customer service, ensuring employee retention, increasing overall productivity, etc.

Compared with hard technical skills, soft skills are more personality-focused and can also be applied for time management, conflict-resolution, problem-solving, critical thinking, organizational development, etc. As a result, soft skills training solutions are utilized across several sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, retail, media, entertainment, etc.

India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:

The expanding requirement to minimize the skill gap among professionals is primarily driving the India soft skills training market. Additionally, the emerging trend among companies to provide high-quality training modules to employees for faster achievement of goals and for encouraging holistic development is further propelling the market growth.

Besides this, the growing investments by individuals towards upgrading their existing skills and learning new soft skills to attract advanced and lucrative professional opportunities are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) solutions with employee training modules is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of digital learning or ed-tech platforms is expected to fuel the India soft skills training market over the forecasted period.

India Soft Skills Training Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.

Based On Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Based On Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Based On Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Based On Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Based On End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Based On Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

