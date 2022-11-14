According to CMi Global Electric Tractor Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 250 Mn By 2030 At 13% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

According to the study, The Global Electric Tractor Market was estimated at USD 118 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 250 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 13% between 2022 and 2030.

Electric Tractor Market: Overview

The advantages of driving and decoupling loads from the engines enable electric tractors to operate with a high level of efficiency. Additionally, governments worldwide have set a target for the phase-out of vehicles powered by fossil fuels. As a result, vehicle manufacturers are making enormous progress in electric drive technology. The agricultural industry is also gaining ground on this transformation; a number of firms recently released electric tractors to assist electrification.

Electric Tractor Market: Growth Drivers

Electric tractors have numerous advantages over their diesel counterparts, including that they do not release carbon dioxide and have fewer moving parts, making repairs and maintenance more straightforward. The elements above are anticipated to increase the demand for electric tractors, which will fuel the expansion of the electric tractor market globally in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, due to strict pollution standards and renewable energy sources, the agriculture sector should look into e-drive solutions.

During 2022-2030, the expansion of the market for electric tractors is anticipated to be constrained by the availability of substitutes or fuel-based electric tractors. Additionally, electric tractors have several drawbacks, including their slow speed, limited battery technology, and inadequate energy storage.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Tractor market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

C) The Electric Tractor market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

D) The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.



Regional Landscape

Due to the growing demand for compact tractors in the U.S., North America is predicted to lead the global market for electric tractors. However, Europe’s share of the worldwide market for electric tractors is anticipated to increase significantly shortly, helped by consumers’ shifting preferences for electrified vehicles. Throughout the forecast period, Europe is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in the global market for electric tractors.

Shortly, the market for electric tractors is predicted to rise significantly in Asia-Pacific, led by India. As a result, the sales of electric tractors are anticipated to expand considerably over the study period. However, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are only likely to account for modest portions of the worldwide market.

Key Players

Alke

Deere & Company

Cummins Inc.

Escorts Limited

Fendt

Motivo Engineering

Kubota Corporation

Solectrac Inc.

Sonalika

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Monarch Tractor

AutoNxt Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Celestial

EcoFactor

Ztractor

The Electric Tractor Market is segmented as follows:

By Battery Type

Lead-Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Others

By Drivetrain Technology

Battery Electric Tractor

Hybrid Electric Tractor

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Tractor

By Application

Heavy-Duty Tractor

Medium-Duty Tractor

Light-Duty Tractor

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

