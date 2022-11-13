Submit Release
German Chancellor begins official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in yesterday, starting a two-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The German leader has been accompanied by Secretary of State and Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Franziska Brantner, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner, the Chancellor's foreign policy and national security advisor Jens Ploetner, the Chancellor’s economic policy advisor Steffen Meyer, among others.

During the visit, the German Chancellor was expected to attend an official welcome ceremony and hold talks with PM Chính, take part in a press briefing, pay a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, participate in a roundtable conference with Vietnamese and German enterprises, and attend an official banquet. — VNS

