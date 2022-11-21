The Advocate is Urging a Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Tennessee or Nationwide Who Had Asbestos Exposure at Work Before 1982 to Call The Gori Law Firm-Compensation May Exceed $100,000+ VA Benefits

The amount of compensation for a person who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 at work will depend on the specifics of their asbestos exposure.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Veteran of the navy, army, air force, marines, coast guard or a person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Tennessee or in any other state to call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 if before 1982 they had routine exposure to asbestos on the job. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

The amount of compensation for a person who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 at work will depend on the specifics of their asbestos exposure as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss-anytime at 866-532-2106 . https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in Tennessee or anywhere in the USA and in the 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s he had regular exposure to asbestos in the military or at work-try to make a list of how, where and when he was exposed to asbestos and then call the lawyers anytime at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. It is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for a compensation claim for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma as they are always happy to discuss."

The Gori Law Firm also provides their Veteran clients who have asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma with a free service of filling out the required forms to qualify their client for possible VA benefits. This service might end up producing more compensation for their client-in addition to their compensation claim for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. For more information a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer, mesothelioma and or their families are welcome to call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com



The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://GoriLaw.Com

“Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.