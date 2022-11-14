Submit Release
Essential Reads For An Improved Life

Cover of the Brighter Days Ahead book.

Brighter Days Ahead is currently available at www.DemetrisCurry.com and via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million sites.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Medical News Today, reading and reflective journaling can enhance one’s life in several ways, including reducing stress, slowing cognitive decline, improving sleep, enhancing social skills, and boosting intelligence.

On November 15, 2022, two new reading resources designed for life enhancement will officially launch worldwide: The Light We Carry by Former First Lady Michelle Obama; and Brighter Days Ahead, a book/journal by Demetris Curry that compliments Michelle Obama’s book.

While both books serve as self-empowerment tools, Brighter Days Ahead includes a journal component for self-reflection to allow the reader to fully immerse in a life-enhancing process.

“It’s a motivational tool for daily activity and changing the mind while gaining strength for self-improvement,” Demetris said. “This is a great book for reprogramming the mind and changing the trajectory of your life to a forward-facing capacity.”

Brighter Days Ahead addresses and explores solutions to common life challenges, such as overcoming self-doubt, trauma, low self-esteem, domestic violence, negative outside influences, and lack of self-confidence through a series of firsthand testimonials, advice, encouragement, and words of wisdom.

“Brighter Days Ahead was designed to help others move in a forward direction by shifting our perception of what hard times are about and how those moments make us stronger and wiser,” Demetris explained. “The experiences I’ve been through and overcome in life allow me to give a full perspective to show people they can come out on the other side of whatever they are going through and experience brighter days.”

Brighter Days Ahead is available at www.DemetrisCurry.com and several major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million. The Light We Carry is available at www.michelleobamabooks.com.

You just read:

